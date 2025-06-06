After Blowout Listing on NYSE, Circle Positioned to Move Higher After IPO

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) blew the doors off its listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) yesterday.

While the pricing was set at $31/share, higher than initially anticipated, Circle quickly topped expectations as it closed regular trading at $83.23 – a 168% increase over its listing price.

Circle is best known for its dollar-based stablecoin USDC. Mostly utilized as an on/off ramp for the cryptosphere, Circle is well-positioned to become the future of payments and transfer rails for the digital economy. The initial thesis is that regulated stablecoins can enable immediate transfers, at a lower cost with better security. But this is just the beginning as the money is effectively programmable and Circle intends to offer a diverse portfolio of affiliated services to support the emerging digital finance universe.

The company is already profitable and continues to grow. With stablecoin legislation expected to be approved in the US – and elsewhere – new rules will provide this sector of Fintech to grow rapidly.

In pre-market trading, Circle is already showing an increase of around 16% over the close yesterday on an up market day following the jobs report. While nothing goes up forever, and a retreat will come at some point, Circle is the best public offering so far in 2025 and while early investors exit, new investors may have the opportunity to benefit from the company’s future growth.