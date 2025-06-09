Lloyds and BNP Paribas to Provide Access to FX Execution Algorithms

Lloyds announced a partnership with BNP Paribas to offer its corporate and financial institution clients access to market-leading FX Execution Algorithms (EAs).

The partnership will see Lloyds deliver an FX Algorithmic Execution Service supported by BNP Paribas’ edge solutions – “helping clients to execute large FX trades more efficiently, while retaining transparency and control through robust Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA).”

Execution Algorithms now represent a growing share of global spot FX volumes, “particularly among buy-side participants, as demand for data-driven execution continues to rise.”

These tools offer sophisticated capabilities for “hedging large exposures and can provide clients with detailed analytics to support trading decisions, helping to demonstrate best execution.”

Lloyds clients will gain access to the “full algo technology stack, which includes flexible execution strategies tailored to individual trading objectives.”

This will allow users to define strategies aligned “with their risk appetite, supported by interactive features such as limit pricing and start/stop times.”

Clients can amend, pause, resume, or cancel orders mid-execution, while benefiting “from real-time analytics, comprehensive TCA reporting, and dedicated user support.”

Rob Hale, Head of Financial Markets at Lloyds said:

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our commitment to continually invest in enhancing our clients’ experience. As FX market and risk dynamics shift, integrating algorithmic execution technology into our Lloyds platform ensures we continue to offer market leading FX solutions to meet the needs of our clients.”

Asif Razaq, Global Head of FX Automated Client Execution at BNP Paribas said:

“We’re excited to partner with Lloyds and to expand the availability of next generation algorithms to a new group of clients. We are actively expanding our footprint using exclusive offerings in target markets as we continue to develop and refine our platform.”

In another update shared by Lloyds, Scottish Widows reportedly turns to AI to speed up protection insurance claims and underwriting with Sprout.ai.

The new partnership aims to “make protection insurance claims quicker.”

The insurer has partnered with insurance automation firm Sprout.ai to trial the use of artificial intelligence (AI) designed “to speed up life and critical illness insurance claims and underwriting.”

Using AI and natural language processing (NLP), the pilot will “focus on streamlining claims by reducing processing times and simplifying complex medical documentation.”

It will also assist underwriters by summarizing “extensive medical files to enable faster decision-making.”