Germany’s Digital Bank N26 Reportedly Considers New Funding Round

European digital bank N26 is making strides in both the financial and telecommunications sectors with its strategic business moves.

The Berlin-based neobank is reportedly exploring a new funding round that could reshape its investor landscape while simultaneously breaking new ground by becoming the first digital bank in Germany to offer eSIM mobile plans.

These developments signal N26’s objective to solidify its position as a leader in the fintech space while expanding its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

According to recent reports, N26 is in discussions for a Series F funding round that would allow some of its prominent investors, including Coatue Management, Third Point, and Dragoneer Investment Group, to partially exit their positions.

This round, however, comes with a caveat: it is expected to be structured at a lower valuation than previous rounds, reflecting a cautious approach in a challenging economic climate.

The proposed structure would enable existing investors to roll over portions of their holdings into the new round, though they may not achieve the 25% guaranteed return promised at the time of their initial investments.

This move is seen as a pragmatic step to provide liquidity to long-term backers while allowing N26 to secure fresh capital to fuel its growth.

The exact valuation and size of the funding round remain undisclosed, but the talks underscore N26’s efforts to balance investor expectations with its long-term vision for expansion and innovation.

N26’s funding strategy comes at a time when the German economy is grappling with stagnation, having contracted slightly in 2023 and 2024, with forecasts predicting a 0.3% decline in 2025.

Despite these headwinds, N26’s ability to attract investment highlights its resilience and appeal as a fintech disruptor.

The neobank has built a reputation for offering user-friendly, app-based banking solutions, and its latest venture into telecommunications further demonstrates its commitment to diversifying its offerings.

In a partnership with 1GLOBAL, a technology-driven global mobile communications provider, N26 has launched N26 SIM, making it the first digital bank in Germany to offer local mobile plans powered by eSIM technology.

This initiative allows N26’s German customers to access flexible, contract-free mobile connectivity directly through the N26 app.

By integrating with Vodafone’s 5G network, N26 SIM delivers high-speed, reliable connectivity at competitive rates, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards, lengthy contracts, or cumbersome paperwork.

Valentin Stalf, N26’s founder and CEO, emphasized the seamless user experience, stating that the service empowers customers with affordable mobile plans that integrate effortlessly into their daily lives.

1GLOBAL’s infrastructure plays a pivotal role in this partnership.

Unlike traditional telecom providers, 1GLOBAL has built its own technical network, enabling the issuance of eSIMs and International Mobile Subscriber Identities (IMSIs) at scale and low cost.

With nine Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), five international roaming partners, and over 150 interconnects, 1GLOBAL’s global reach ensures connectivity.

Hakan Koç, 1GLOBAL’s founder and CEO, highlighted the value of this collaboration, noting that their eSIM technology offers significant benefits to industries like fintech, where seamless connectivity is increasingly critical.

This move into telecommunications positions N26 as a one-stop platform for both financial and connectivity needs, a unique proposition that sets it apart from competitors.

By leveraging 1GLOBAL’s advanced API, N26 has created a frictionless mobile experience, allowing customers to activate plans with just a few taps.

This aligns with N26’s broader mission to simplify and enhance the digital lives of its users.

As N26 navigates its funding discussions and expands into telecom, it is clear that the neobank is not content to rest on its laurels.

By securing new capital and enabling innovative services like N26 SIM, the company is poised to redefine the intersection of fintech and telecom.