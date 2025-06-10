Coller Capital Extends International Presence with Allfunds Partnership

Coller Capital, which claims to be one of the world’s largest dedicated private market secondaries managers, has announced a global distribution partnership with Allfunds, the end-to-end WealthTech partner for the wealth and asset management industries with more than $1.5 trillion assets under administration across Mutual Funds, Alternative Assets and ETFs.

This global partnership will see Coller Private Equity Secondaries and Coller Private Credit Secondaries made available “to the 19,000 accredited private investors, wealth managers and family offices on the Allfunds platform.”

CollerEquity launched in July 2024.

The Fund’s portfolio consists of “institutional quality private equity assets diversified by GP-manager, and fund vintage as well as by geography and sector.”

Alongside diversification, the Fund seeks to deliver “a combination of absolute and risk-adjusted returns and the opportunity for more liquidity than traditional private equity funds.”

CollerCredit launched in October 2024.

The portfolio is diversified across “vintages, managers, industrial sectors and geography.”

While its core focus is on senior direct lending opportunities, it has the flexibility to “invest across other credit strategies opportunistically if risk-adjusted returns and liquidity profiles are deemed to be appropriate.”

Both CollerEquity and CollerCredit and its regional feeder funds are available to professional and qualified investors in “a range of global jurisdictions, including across Europe, the Middle East, Canada, Asia, and Australia in compliance with local law.”

The Funds’ clients are supported “by Coller’s Private Wealth Secondaries Solutions (PWSS) team, which now consists of 50 dedicated professionals supported by the wider Coller platform.”

Both Funds provide investors with access to Coller Capital’s 35 years of secondaries investment expertise and its global platform.

They offer monthly subscriptions and quarterly redemptions, and “can be accessed with USD 50,000 minimum commitment.”

Jake Elmhirst, Partner, Head of Private Wealth Secondaries Solutions and Deputy Head of Capital Formation at Coller Capital, said:

“Coller Capital has a long-standing reputation for innovation in private markets secondaries, and that spirit drives our wealth strategy. The strategic investment approach underpinning CollerEquity and CollerCredit provides investors with diversified, risk-adjusted returns, as well as portfolio resilience in times of wider market dislocation. This partnership with Allfunds widens the spectrum of investors who have access to these benefits, and we look forward to working with their team.”

Boris Maeder, Managing Director and Head of International Private Wealth Distribution at Coller Capital, said:

“Through this global partnership with Allfunds, we are making CollerEquity and CollerCredit more accessible to a wider range of investors. It represents a meaningful step in broadening access to private equity and private credit secondaries, which are powerful tools for portfolio diversification, liquidity and resilience – including in times of wider market uncertainty.”

Borja Largo, Chief Fund Groups Officer for Allfunds said:

“This partnership with Coller Capital unlocks exciting new access to private market secondaries for our clients, strengthening Allfunds’ position as the largest and most comprehensive marketplace for wealth and asset management solutions. We remain dedicated to continuously enhancing our private markets offering to empower our clients and help them grow.”

Coller Capital has offices “in London, New York, Hong Kong, Beijing, Seoul, Luxembourg, Zurich, Melbourne, Montreal and Singapore.”

The firm reportedly manages $40 billion in secondaries “across private equity, private credit, and other private market vehicles and has 35 years of experience in the secondary private capital market.”