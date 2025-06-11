Webull, Upvest Partner to Offer ETFs, Stocks to UK Users

Upvest and Webull (NASDAQ: BULL) are working together to offer access to ETFs and stocks for investors.

Upvest, based in Germany, is an infrastructure provider enabling clients to leverage a digital platform to offer investment opportunities. Upvest works with well-known names like Revolut, bunq, Mintos, and more.

According to a release, Webull UK users will gain access to fractional trading of UK stocks and ETFs for the first time by incorporating the Upvest API.

Prior to the partnership, Webull UK users had access to US and Asian stocks alongside savings options.

Upvest is currently active in 20 markets. The company reports that it is processing more than 2 million orders per week on behalf of its clients and states that it is on track to triple its weekly number of processed orders by the end of the year.

Additional client launches are set to go live before year-end.

Symmie Swil, UK GM at Upvest, says the partnership with Upvest gives them a decisive headstart in the UK market.

Nick Saunders, Webull UK CEO, said the partnership is a significant milestone in democratizing investing for UK customers.