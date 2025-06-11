Capitron Bank Joins Thunes’ Direct Global Network to Streamline Payments in Mongolian Market

Thunes, the so-called “Smart Superhighway” to move money around the world, announces a strategic alliance with Capitron Bank, a financial institution in Mongolia.

In joining Thunes’ Direct Global Network, Capitron Bank’s business and retail customers will be able to “send funds instantly across borders to bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash pick-up locations worldwide.”

With Mongolia’s export volumes experiencing “double-digit growth year over year, demand for efficient, secure, and cost-effective cross-border transactions continues to increase.”

The alliance marks a significant milestone in Mongolia’s financial landscape, enhancing accessibility “to global financial services for both consumers and businesses and empowering customers with greater financial inclusivity and efficiency.”

With Thunes’ extensive global reach and Capitron Bank’s commitment to financial innovation, Mongolian customers “will now enjoy access to instant and dependable international payments.”

As a Member of Thunes’ Direct Global Network, Capitron Bank will also leverage Thunes’ SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, to improve “transaction speed, control, visibility, and security, ultimately ensuring a seamless customer experience.”

Uurtsaikhbaatar Battsengel, CEO of Capitron Bank said:

“We are committed to innovation and providing our customers with the best financial solutions that meet their everyday needs. With access to Thunes’ trusted and expansive Network, we can offer a much faster, more efficient, and more affordable way for Mongolian businesses and individuals to send money across borders.”

Daphne Huang, CSO Greater China Region at Thunes said:

“We are delighted to welcome Capitron Bank as a Member of our Direct Global Network. Mongolia has a dynamic and growing financial ecosystem, and this alliance will play a crucial role in improving financial connectivity for Mongolian individuals and businesses. As we expand the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, we are enabling banks like Capitron to unlock new global payment corridors that benefit their customers, and the broader economy.”

As covered, Thunes is the “Smart Superhighway to move money around the world.”

Thunes’ Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies.

Thunes’ Network connects directly to over “7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay.”

Thunes’ Direct Global Network differentiates itself “through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally.”

Members of Thunes’ Direct Global Network “include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks.”

Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 13 locations.