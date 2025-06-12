Payment Software Payrails Raises $32 Million Series A

Berlin-based Payrails has raised $32 million in a Series A funding round. The investment was led by HV Capital, with continued backing from EQT Ventures, General Catalyst, and Andreessen Horowitz. The total raised to date now stands at $52.8 million.

Founded in 2021, Payrails is a global payment software company for enterprises. The “all-in-one platform” offers payment orchestration, payouts, tokenization, unified analytics, automated reconciliation, and, recently, in-person payments.

According to the company, the new money will speed up product development and expansion across the EMEA. Payrails reports strong customer demand.

Payrails was founded by former executives at Delivery Hero. The company is on a mission to become the category-defining payment platform for large enterprises.

In 2024, Payrails reports that it processed over 1 million in daily operations, expanded into 30 new markets across Europe and MENA. Current customers include Puma, Vinted, Flix, InDrive, Just Eat Takeaway, and Careem. Payrails is said to work seamlessly with payment service providers like Stripe, Adyen, while integrating with platforms like SAP, Salesforce, etc.

Payrails has also entered a strategic partnership with Mastercard to accelerate digital transformation and unlock next-generation payment capabilities for large-scale enterprises.

Orkhan Abdullayev, Co-Founder and CEO of Payrails, said the investment powers their vision of becoming the platform to manage all aspects of payments while driving down complexity and costs.

“Our payment operating system is setting a new industry standard for how enterprises manage and optimize payments, with more control, visibility and flexibility than ever before,” said Abdullayev

As the global payments market is estimated to exceed $1.7 trillion in transactions in 2025 scaling payment operations and efficiently managing money movements has become critical for large enterprises.

Alexander Joel-Carbonell, partner at HV Capital, said: