Worldpay and Regtech Trulioo to Provide Safeguards for Agent-led Digital Commerce

Worldpay, a global enabler of payment technology, announced they are partnering with Trulioo, the global digital identity platform, to introduce new safeguards for AI-powered agent-led commerce.

This collaboration aims to bring “trust, consent and accountability to the rapidly evolving landscape of digital payments driven by artificial intelligence.”

At the core of this collaborative effort is “the Know Your Agent (KYA) framework, powered by a Digital Agent Passport.”

This tamper-proof credential bundle will enable merchants “to assess whether an AI agent is legitimate, authorized and acting with proper consent.”

The KYA framework will lay out structured guidelines “for verification of the developer’s identity, code integrity, user consent and the ongoing trustworthiness of the agent in real time.”

Worldpay will empower merchants to “leverage the KYA framework, enabling them to trust shopping agents by validating consumer intent and the authority granted to those agents.”

This can help merchants “grow sales while safeguarding against fraud and unauthorized purchases.”

The collaboration will help merchants and platforms “unlock new experiences, from smarter checkout flows to real-time fraud detection, without sacrificing safety or visibility.”

Instead of blocking AI agents by default, the partnership will “introduce smart controls where verified agents gain access, unknown agents encounter friction, and malicious bots are blocked.”

This approach will deliver measurable benefits “across the entire ecosystem, including reduced fraud, smarter agent detection, and improved checkout conversion for merchants.”

Consumers will gain confidence that their AI assistants “are acting with proper permission, while the broader commerce landscape will benefit from a shared, interoperable layer of trust that supports ongoing innovation and meets regulatory and evolving risk standards.”

As noted in the update, Worldpay is a payments technology and solutions company with “capabilities to power omni-commerce across the globe.”

Their processing solutions allow businesses of all sizes “to take, make and manage payments in-person and online from anywhere in the world.”

Annually, they process over 50 billion transactions “across 174 countries and 135 currencies.”

They help their customers become more efficient, “more secure and more successful.”

Trulioo is the world’s identity platform, trusted by companies “for their verification and fraud prevention needs.”

Offering business and person verification across the globe, Trulioo covers 195 countries and can “verify more than 14,000 ID documents and 700 million business entities while checking against more than 6,000 watchlists.”

Combining its technology with expertise across diverse markets, Trulioo enables the “highest verification assurance levels, optimizing onboarding costs and fostering trust in the global digital economy.”