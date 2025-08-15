BNPL Fintech Affirm Launches on Stripe Terminal, Enabling Pay Over Time for Consumers

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, and Stripe, the programmable financial services company, have expanded their partnership with the first buy now, pay later (BNPL) integration on Stripe Terminal.

This integration enables U.S. and Canadian merchants to “offer Affirm’s flexible, transparent payment options to in-store shoppers directly through Stripe Terminal, which has over one million devices in use.”

Wayne Pommen, Chief Revenue Officer at Affirm:

“With over 80% of retail spend still happening in physical stores, enabling Affirm through Stripe Terminal gives us a powerful new way to help merchants drive growth and meet customers where they are – with more choice, transparency, and control at checkout.”

John Affaki, Business Lead for Payments at Stripe:

“We know adding BNPL options like Affirm boosts online revenue, but there’s no reason that uplift should be confined to the internet. We’re excited that Stripe customers can now accept Affirm in-person on Stripe Terminal devices.”

Shoppers at participating merchant locations will “see an option to ‘Pay with Affirm’ when they’re checking out on Stripe Terminal.”

From there, they scan a QR code and “go through Affirm’s quick eligibility check.”

Once approved, they choose from a range of “personalized payment options, which span 30 days to 60 months and support cart sizes from $35 to $30,000.”

Affirm only approves consumers for what they “believe they can responsibly repay, and never charges late or hidden fees.”

Offering Affirm at checkout can help merchants “drive overall sales, increase average order value, and reach new customers.”

Affirm’s mission is to deliver “honest financial products that improve lives.”

By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – they aim to “empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth.”

Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, they claim “to never charge any late or hidden fees.”