Bitpanda’s UK Expansion Brings Wide Range of Digital Assets to Investors

European digital assets platform Bitpanda has officially entered the UK market, unveiling an offering of various cryptoassets for investors.

This launch, announced on August 14, 2025, marks a significant milestone for the Vienna-based platform, which has already garnered a user base of over 7 million across Europe.

With regulatory approval from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) secured in February 2025, Bitpanda is aims to reshape the UK’s crypto landscape by providing a selection of digital assets.

The platform’s UK debut introduces investors to a range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as emerging tokens, stablecoins, and curated crypto indices.

Bitpanda’s focus on accessibility, security, and user experience sets it apart in a competitive market.

The company aims to cater to both novice and seasoned investors by offering intuitive tools, market insights, and educational resources designed to foster informed, long-term investing.

This approach aligns with the UK’s reputation as a hub for financially savvy and tech-forward individuals, a point emphasized by Bitpanda’s co-founder and CEO, Eric Demuth.

Beyond its retail platform, Bitpanda is bringing its B2B arm, Bitpanda Technology Solutions (BTS), to the UK.

BTS provides white-label infrastructure that enables banks, fintechs, and other platforms to integrate crypto services seamlessly.

Partnered with institutions like Deutsche Bank, Société Générale, and Raiffeisen, BTS positions Bitpanda as a key player in bridging traditional finance and the crypto ecosystem.

This approach—catering to individual investors while empowering financial institutions—underscores Bitpanda’s aim to drive widespread crypto adoption in the UK.

To spearhead its UK operations, Bitpanda has appointed Pantelis Kotopoulos as UK Country Director.

Supported by a dedicated local team, Kotopoulos is tasked with tailoring the platform to meet the needs of British users.

This commitment to localization, combined with institutional-grade infrastructure, positions Bitpanda to compete with established players like Coinbase, Binance, and Kraken, despite the UK’s crowded crypto market.

A key highlight of Bitpanda’s UK launch is its multi-year partnership with Arsenal Football Club, making it the club’s Official Crypto Trading Partner.

This collaboration aims to boost crypto awareness among Arsenal’s global fanbase of over 100 million, offering educational initiatives to help supporters engage with digital assets responsibly.

By aligning with a Premier League giant, Bitpanda is tapping into the UK’s sports culture to make crypto more approachable and mainstream.

However, Bitpanda’s entry comes at a time when the UK’s crypto regulatory framework lags behind other regions.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s “Crypto Roadmap,” published in November 2024, outlines a phased approach to regulation, with full licensing not expected until late 2026.

This delay has frustrated industry players, with some arguing it risks undermining the UK’s position as a global financial hub.

Despite these challenges, Bitpanda’s leadership remains optimistic.

Co-CEO Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad emphasized the need for clear regulations, stating:

“Clarity fuels confidence. The UK has the potential to lead in crypto innovation if the rules are forward-looking.”

With its platform, strategic partnerships, and regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions—including three MiCA licenses in the EU—Bitpanda is positioned to capitalize on the UK’s crypto demand.

The company’s goal is to become an impactful market participant within two years, leveraging its asset range and user-centric approach.

As the UK crypto market continues to evolve, Bitpanda’s launch potentially signals a keuy development for investors seeking diverse and secure digital asset opportunities.