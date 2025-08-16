Crypto Platform Gemini Files for US IPO

Gemini Space Station, Inc., a cryptocurrency trading platform, filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of Class A common stock.

The company has not determined the number of shares or price range for the offering. The proposal remains subject to market conditions and regulatory approval, with no guarantee of completion or final terms.

Gemini plans to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “GEMI” if the offering proceeds.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup will serve as lead bookrunners for the offering. Morgan Stanley and Cantor will also act as lead bookrunners.

Additional bookrunners include Evercore ISI, Mizuho, Truist Securities, Cohen & Company Capital Markets, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Needham & Company, and Rosenblatt. Academy Securities and AmeriVet Securities will serve as co-managers.

The SEC has received the registration statement but has not declared it effective. Securities cannot be sold until the registration becomes effective. The offering will proceed only through a prospectus once available.

Gemini provides cryptocurrency products and services to individual and institutional clients across more than 60 countries. The company positions itself as offering secure, reliable cryptocurrency trading and custody services.

The filing represents another step toward mainstream financial market participation by cryptocurrency companies, following previous public offerings by other digital asset firms.

Gemini operates globally but has faced regulatory scrutiny in various jurisdictions as authorities develop frameworks for cryptocurrency businesses.

The Winklevoss brothers previously gained prominence through their legal dispute with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg over the social media platform’s origins.

They subsequently invested early Bitcoin proceeds into cryptocurrency ventures including Gemini.