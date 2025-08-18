AI and Fintech Fueled $100M+ Mega-Rounds in July : Research

This past month, the global venture capital landscape witnessed a surge in mega-rounds, with 50 private tech companies securing funding rounds of $100 million or more, marking the highest monthly total since mid-2022.

According to CB Insights’ latest Mega-Round Tracker report, this surge was driven by a confluence of tech advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and fintech, with AI companies accounting for half of these deals and fintech emerging as a key player in deal volume.

The AI sector’s dominance in July’s mega-rounds reflects its pivotal role in reshaping industries.

Of the 50 mega-rounds, 25 went to AI companies, with seven of the 13 new unicorns—startups valued at $1 billion or more—operating in this space.

The report highlights that many of these AI firms are developing foundation models tailored for complex, real-world applications such as robotics and healthcare.

For instance, clinical AI companies like Aidoc and Ambience raised significant funds to scale their solutions across health systems, while OpenEvidence and Tala Health secured mega-rounds to advance agentic AI for clinicians, with Tala Health joining the unicorn club.

Physical AI, particularly in robotics and autonomous vehicles, also saw substantial investment.

Companies like Genesis AI and TARS, focused on robotics foundation models, and Galaxea AI, a hardware platform for embodied AI training, attracted significant capital.

Notably, China-based Meituan led a $100 million Series A extension for Galaxea AI and a $125 million Seed round for TARS, signaling a strategic push into physical AI infrastructure.

This trend underscores investors’ growing confidence in AI’s ability to bridge digital and physical realms, from humanoid robotics to autonomous driving.

Some AI startups are challenging tech giants.

Reka AI, positioning itself as a cost-effective alternative to OpenAI and Anthropic, and Perplexity, targeting Google’s search dominance with its AI-driven browser, exemplify this competitive spirit.

These companies, backed by mega-rounds, are leveraging investor enthusiasm to scale and disrupt established markets.

Fintech emerged as the leading vertical in deal volume, securing more mega-rounds than any other sector, including two of the top four largest rounds.

The report notes Ramp’s valuation soaring from $16 billion to $22.5 billion in weeks, while Bilt’s valuation tripled from $3.3 billion to $10.8 billion.

iCapital’s $820 million raise to fuel its acquisition strategy in private markets further highlights fintech’s aggressive expansion.

These deals reflect a maturing sector transitioning from innovation to scaling, with companies leveraging AI and data analytics to enhance financial services.

The July mega-rounds reveal broader market trends.

The concentration of capital in AI and fintech signals investor confidence in technologies with immediate and scalable impact.

The report emphasizes that clinical AI is moving from development to deployment, with companies like Aidoc and Ambience scaling across healthcare systems.

Similarly, fintech’s focus on B2B solutions and private market opportunities indicates a shift toward enterprise-driven growth.

Geopolitically, investments in physical AI and infrastructure, such as Galaxea AI and TARS, reflect strategic priorities in regions like China, where companies are doubling down on robotics and hardware to maintain technological leadership.

Meanwhile, the rise of new unicorns like Tala Health underscores AI’s growing specialization, particularly in healthcare, where investor conviction is seemingly strong.

The July 2025 mega-rounds, as detailed by CB Insights, paint a picture of a venture ecosystem in hyper-growth, driven by AI and fintech. With 50 mega-rounds and seven new AI unicorns, the data suggests 2025 could surpass 2024’s $100.4 billion in AI funding.

As startups like Reka AI and Perplexity challenge incumbents and fintech firms like Ramp and Bilt scale, the tech sector is seemingly poised for growth.