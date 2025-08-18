Accelerator Norrsken Evolve Coses Pre-Seed Fund at €57 Million

Norrsken Evolve, a pre-seed fund, has closed its fund, raising €57 million. The fund was reportedly oversubscribed.
Norrsken Evolve, part of the Norrsken Evolve, has been active since 2021, having invested in 81 startups.
Norrsken Evolve will utilize the funding to invest in early-stage, impact-driven companies and conduct in-person sprints with their founders.
Norrsken Evolve is described as having a strong focus on European resilience and sustainability, including areas such as biotechnology, movement of goods, renewable energy generation and storage, security, bio, and Healthtech.
The first portfolio companies announced today include:
- Aiomics: AI backbone transforming Europe’s medical documentation into actionable intelligence
- Atmospheric AI: Al for the material world, making global supply chains transparent
- Bubble Robotics: Underwater robotic constellations powering infrastructure, ecosystems, and climate resilience
- Chain Bioreactor: Affordable and scalable 3D-printed bio-reactors
- FION Energy: Smart industrial battery storage systems for maximum energy cost savings
- Humla: Wearable, embedded platform enabling frictionless, hands-free use of AI capabilities for medical practitioners
- Jälle Technologies: Battery waste upcycled into lithium and graphene-like materials
- New Dawn Bio: Bio-tech growing final form wooden products, 10,000x faster than with trees.
- Super6: Revolutionising supercapacitor technology to unlock high-power, clean energy use
- TetraxAI: AI-powered platform for faster and less risky energy transition infrastructure development