Accelerator Norrsken Evolve Coses Pre-Seed Fund at €57 Million

Norrsken Evolve, a pre-seed fund, has closed its fund, raising €57 million. The fund was reportedly oversubscribed.

Norrsken Evolve, part of the Norrsken Evolve, has been active since 2021, having invested in 81 startups.

Norrsken Evolve will utilize the funding to invest in early-stage, impact-driven companies and conduct in-person sprints with their founders.

Norrsken Evolve is described as having a strong focus on European resilience and sustainability, including areas such as biotechnology, movement of goods, renewable energy generation and storage, security, bio, and Healthtech.

The first portfolio companies announced today include: