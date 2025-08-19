Fintech Payoneer and Stripe to Enable Improved Online Checkout Experience for SMBs

Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO), the global financial technology company enabling business growth, announced a partnership with programmable financial services company Stripe.

The collaboration marks an expansion of Payoneer’s Online Checkout offering for “cross-border merchants looking to sell direct-to-consumer.”

Launching in key markets “within the Asia Pacific (APAC) region first, including China and Hong Kong, the upgraded Payoneer Checkout capabilities — powered by Stripe’s best-in-class technology — will empower Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) to accept a broader range of payments methods via online webstore checkout including Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options like Affirm and Klarna, and digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.”

In the three years since launching Payoneer Checkout, the company says that it has scaled from zero to “nearly $1 billion in run-rate annual volume, demonstrating rapid market adoption and strong customer demand.”

Over the last twelve months through June 30, 2025, the business has generated “$30 million in revenue, representing over 100 percent year-over-year growth.”

Through this partnership, Payoneer and Stripe are said to be enabling enhanced “customer conversion rates, improving acceptance rates, helping to reduce fraud, and expanding payment acceptance options for SMBs selling direct-to-consumer via their own eCommerce webstores.”

This enhanced Checkout experience aligns with Payoneer’s aim “to expand its SMB financial stack through high-impact partnerships.”

With Stripe’s capabilities and Payoneer’s so-called customer-first approach, the partnership aims to deliver “value for entrepreneurs and businesses across the globe.”

As covered, Payoneer says it is the financial platform “for cross-border business and global payments.”

Payoneer explains that it enables businesses with “the financial tools and services they need to grow and transact globally with confidence.”

They claim to make it easier for SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to connect to “the global economy, pay and get paid across borders, manage their funds across multiple currencies, and grow their businesses.”