Crowd Street Partners with Callan as it Broadens its Offerings Beyond Real Estate

Crowd Street, formerly a real estate investment platform and now a broader marketplace for private securities, has formed a partnership with Callan to support its transition.

Currently, Callan advises clients with more than $3 trillion in total assets, working with institutional customers to provide investment consulting. Callan serves pensions, foundations, investment managers, and other asset managers.

Crowd Street explains that Callan will aid in due diligence for private market investing across the various verticals such as private credit, private equity, hedge funds, venture, and real estate.

Callan will also provide investor education tools, including its “CODE” education platform.

John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street, says the partnership is a major milestone for his company.

“Its team brings 50 years of institutional experience, deep research capabilities, and a commitment to education—all of which align with our mission to empower self-directed investors with better access to the private markets.”

This collaboration is part of Crowd Street’s strategy to lead in private market investing. Crowd Street states that it is “poised to redefine access and attract a more diverse base of individual investors.”