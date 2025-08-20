Crypto Adoption in Latin America Continues to Surge as Digital Assets Ecosystem Matures, Report Reveals

A report by Dune Analytics, focused on the crypto adoption trends in Latin America, paints a somewhat clear picture of how cryptocurrencies / digital assets are reshaping financial ecosystems across the Latam region.

The report from Dune Analytics highlights the region’s journey from niche crypto adoption to a more mature ecosystem where digital currencies power everyday transactions, savings, and remittances.

With exchange flows surging ninefold from $3 billion in 2021 to $27 billion in 2024, Latin America is emerging as a global leader in crypto integration, driven by economic necessity and technological innovation.

Latin America’s crypto boom is rooted in its unique economic challenges.

Hyperinflation, currency devaluation, and limited access to traditional banking have pushed millions toward digital currencies as a stable alternative.

The report notes that stablecoins, particularly USDT and USDC, dominate over 90% of exchange activity by July 2025, reflecting their role as a hedge against volatile local currencies like the Venezuelan bolívar or Argentine peso.

Region-specific stablecoins, such as Brazilian real-pegged tokens (up 660% year-over-year) and Mexican peso-pegged tokens (surging 1,100 times), underscore the demand for localized solutions.

These assets are not just speculative tools but are increasingly embedded in daily financial activities, from cross-border remittances to merchant payments.

Centralized exchanges (CEXs) like Bitso, Mercado Bitcoin, and Lemon Cash are at the heart of this transformation.

Bitso, the region’s key player, processed $25.2 billion in flows in 2024, capturing 93% of LATAM’s exchange market. Mercado Bitcoin and Lemon Cash also saw significant growth, with flows tripling to $915 million and $870 million, respectively.

This growth persisted despite a bear market in early 2024, when Bitcoin dipped to $39,000, signaling a shift toward real-world utility.

The report emphasizes that this expansion reflects crypto’s integration into payment systems, remittance corridors, and even corporate treasuries, moving beyond speculative trading to practical applications.

Ethereum leads the charge in transaction volume, accounting for $45.5 billion—roughly 75% of all flows from January 2021 to July 2025.

Tron follows with $12.5 billion, driven by its low-cost transactions, making it the preferred network for USDT transfers.

Solana and Polygon also play significant roles, with $1.45 billion and $1.17 billion in flows, respectively, as their ecosystems gain traction for scalable, cost-effective solutions.

The dominance of stablecoins is striking: USDT alone processed $32.4 billion, nearly double USDC’s $18.36 billion, while ETH and SOL trail with $4.74 billion and $660 million.

This data underscores the region’s preference for stable, dollar-backed assets to navigate economic uncertainty.

Despite a sluggish start to 2025, with January marking one of the weakest months for exchange activity, volumes rebounded by July, reaching levels not seen since September 2024.

Bitso processed $11 billion in flows from January to July, while Mercado Bitcoin and Lemon Cash recorded $990 million and $890 million, respectively.

This recovery highlights the resilience of LATAM’s crypto ecosystem, driven by growing user trust and infrastructure improvements.

The report also notes the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) and wallet adoption, with platforms like MetaMask and Phantom expanding access to crypto services across the region.

Latin America’s crypto surge is not without challenges.

Regulatory hurdles, such as Brazil’s recent restrictions on crypto-related advertising, and economic volatility, like Bitcoin’s 17% drop in February 2025, pose risks.

Yet, the region’s youthful, tech-savvy population and improving internet access create fertile ground for continued growth.

Events like DuneCon in Buenos Aires on November 19, 2025, signal LATAM’s rising prominence in the global crypto space.

As the report concludes, crypto is no longer a fringe asset in Latin America—it’s becoming the backbone of a new financial reality, empowering millions to navigate economic challenges with unprecedented freedom.