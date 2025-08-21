Crypto Wallets with up to 100 BTC Absorbing More than Entire Monthly Bitcoin Issuance, Creating “Critical Structural Support” for the Market : Analysis

Bitcoin, once a somewhat niche digital asset, has seemingly cemented its place as a key part of modern finance, with Wall Street leading the charge in its institutional embrace. According to Nexo’s latest update, the appetite for Bitcoin among major financial players is not only significant but accelerating, reshaping the cryptocurrency’s market structure and signaling a broader shift in global finance.

Far from taking profits, institutions are doubling down on Bitcoin through spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), crypto-linked stocks, and indirect exposure plays, creating a supply-demand dynamic that could propel prices to new heights.

The numbers tell a compelling story.

Nexo noted in a blog post that U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs now hold over 1.3 million BTC, representing nearly 6.5% of Bitcoin’s total supply, with projections suggesting they could reach 1.5 million by year-end if inflows continue at the current pace.

Nexo also mentioned in its update that BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) alone commands over 744,000 BTC, underscoring the scale of institutional involvement.

Major players like Brevan Howard, which boosted its IBIT stake by 71% to over $2.3 billion in Q2, and Jane Street, now holding more IBIT than Tesla stock, are driving this trend.

Even traditional financial firms like Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and Wells Fargo have increased their Bitcoin exposure, while Harvard’s endowment and Norway’s $1.7 trillion sovereign wealth fund have quietly scaled into Bitcoin-adjacent equities like MicroStrategy and Metaplanet.

This institutional accumulation is occurring against a backdrop of tightening supply.

Following the April 2024 Bitcoin halving, which reduced daily issuance to just 450 BTC, ETF demand is consistently outpacing new supply.

Much of the Bitcoin held in ETFs is effectively removed from circulation, creating a slow but steady liquidity squeeze.

As Nexo notes, this imbalance means even modest increases in demand can trigger sharp price spikes.

The macro environment is also turning favorable, with futures markets pricing in an 80%+ chance of Federal Reserve rate cuts by September 2025, weakening the dollar and boosting risk appetite.

Regulatory clarity, including the GENIUS Act and new 401(k) guidelines, is further paving the way for Bitcoin’s integration into retirement plans, signaling a shift from speculative asset to mainstream financial tool.

The behavior of institutional investors reflects a new era of “persistent accumulators,” as Bitcoin analyst Udi Wertheimer describes.

Unlike the retail-driven rallies of past cycles, today’s surge is fueled by disciplined, long-term strategies.

Companies like Strategy, which added 4,225 BTC in July to reach a total of 601,550 BTC (worth over $72 billion), exemplify this trend.

Other firms, including Japan’s Metaplanet and emerging players like DDC Enterprise and Solar Bank, are raising capital to build Bitcoin-heavy treasuries, collectively holding around 725,000 BTC, or 3.6% of the total supply.

This corporate adoption, combined with ETF inflows, underscores Bitcoin’s growing role as a macro hedge and treasury allocation.

On-chain data further supports this bullish outlook.

Glassnode’s Accumulation Trend Score recently hit a perfect 1.0, indicating aggressive buying across all wallet cohorts, from retail to whales.

Despite Bitcoin’s price surpassing $123,000 in July, retail holders with up to 10 BTC have held steady, refusing to sell into strength.

Meanwhile, wallets with up to 100 BTC are absorbing more than the entire monthly issuance, creating “critical structural support” for the market.

This resilience, coupled with a record $158 billion in U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF net asset value, highlights Bitcoin’s transformation into a regulated, long-term asset akin to digital gold.

As Bitcoin’s market cap climbs to $2.4 trillion, surpassing giants like Amazon and Google, its ascent reflects deep structural shifts in global finance.

With central banks navigating record deficits and trade tensions, Bitcoin is increasingly viewed as a hedge against instability.

Wall Street’s appetite for Bitcoin is not just growing—it’s becoming more sophisticated, and the implications for the cryptocurrency’s future are potentially significant.

As institutional adoption deepens, the report noted that Bitcoin is no longer a speculative bet but a systemic force in the digital economy.