Bankrupt Fintech Linqto Gains Court Approval to Sell Private Company Stakes

Linqto Inc., a once-promising startup that facilitated investments in private companies, has received court approval to liquidate valuable stakes in hard-to-access private firms to fund its ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.

As first reported by Bloomberg, the decision comes as the company navigates financial distress and a federal investigation, highlighting the risks associated with retail investors dabbling in illiquid and complex private market investments.

Linqto, which launched in 2020, positioned itself as a platform that democratized access to private market investments, allowing its 13,600 customers to purchase shares in high-profile private companies, a privilege typically reserved for institutional investors.

The company reportedly had a portfolio valued at over $500 million, including significant holdings such as a $399 million stake in Ripple, $35 million in SpaceX equity, and $106.6 million in shares of the publicly traded fintech Circle Internet Group Inc.

However, the company’s collapse has raised questions about the feasibility of its business model and the regulatory challenges of offering such investments to retail clients.

The court’s ruling allows Linqto to sell off these stakes to generate funds needed to manage its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

While the company has not disclosed the specific securities it plans to sell, the move is seen as a critical step to stabilize its financial position.

The bankruptcy filing follows the shutdown of Linqto’s online investment platform, which occurred amid scrutiny from federal regulators investigating the company’s operations.

Linqto’s downfall underscores the inherent risks of investing in private markets, particularly for retail investors.

The company had promised its clients the ability to own shares in some of the most sought-after private firms before they went public.

However, according to Linqto’s bankruptcy attorney, Samuel A. Schwartz, technical and regulatory hurdles prevented the direct transfer of these securities to customers.

This revelation has understandably led to concerns about the transparency and accessibility of such investments, as well as the protections in place for retail investors.

The timing of Linqto’s bankruptcy is notable, as it comes shortly after an executive order signed by President Donald Trump aimed at easing restrictions for 401(k) participants to invest in private markets.

While this policy shift could open new opportunities for retail investors, Linqto’s collapse serves as a cautionary tale.

Private market investments, while potentially lucrative, are often illiquid and difficult to value, posing significant risks to those unprepared for the volatility and complexity of such assets.

As part of its bankruptcy proceedings, Linqto’s new management aims to avoid a costly legal battle over the ownership of its securities portfolio.

The question of who holds title to these assets is complicated by federal regulations governing accredited investors, which impose strict criteria on who can invest in private companies.

Resolving these issues will be critical to ensuring an orderly liquidation process and maximizing the value of the company’s assets for creditors and stakeholders.

The case also reflects broader challenges in the fintech industry, where rapid innovation often outpaces regulatory frameworks.

Other fintech firms, such as Synapse Financial Technologies Inc., have faced similar struggles, with Synapse opting for liquidation after failing to find a buyer for its assets.

Linqto’s situation highlights the precarious balance fintech companies must strike between offering viable investment opportunities and adhering to stringent regulatory requirements.

As Linqto moves forward with its asset sales, the fintech and investment industry will most likely be watching closely.

The outcome of this bankruptcy case could potentially set important precedents for how distressed fintech firms handle valuable but illiquid assets and how regulators address the growing accessibility of private markets to retail investors.

For now, Linqto’s example / situation serves as a reminder of the potentially high stakes and dangerous pitfalls in the financial technology sector.