Digital Assets : Two Prime Teams Up with Institutional Staking Provider Figment

Two Prime, an SEC-registered investment advisor and institutional lender with approximately $1.75 billion in assets under management, announced a partnership with Figment, the provider of institutional staking infrastructure, with “$15 billion in assets under stake and over 1,000 institutional clients.”

The collaboration creates a pathway “for institutional clients to access competitive yield opportunities across Bitcoin (BTC) and protocol rewards for more than 40 other digital assets.”

Under the partnership, Two Prime clients seeking staking rewards will be able to access over 40 protocols – “including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), and Hyperliquid (HYPE) – on Figment’s industry-leading staking platform.”

In turn, Figment’s clients holding substantial BTC positions “will have access to Two Prime’s BTC yield strategies.”

As Bitcoin continues to lead institutional “allocations and protocol staking, gaining steady adoption, the partnership reflects a broader shift in digital asset management.”

Institutional allocators increasingly seek integrated “access to staking rewards and alternative yield strategies, such as algorithmic derivatives, without compromising on custody, compliance, or risk management.”

Two Prime and Figment share a “commitment to transparency and security, operating under rigorous risk frameworks and partnering with top-tier custodians to safeguard client assets.”

Two Prime is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor that “provides institutional investors with intelligent, transparent exposure to bitcoin through bespoke derivatives strategies.”

Serving clients ranging from corporate treasuries and miners to family offices, Two Prime combines “white-glove service with unmatched visibility into operations, strategy, and performance.”

Two Prime Lending, its credit team, is “one of the largest bitcoin-secured lenders in the world.”

Figment is the independent “provider of staking infrastructure.”

Figment provides the staking solution for “over 1,000 institutional clients, including asset managers, exchanges, wallets, foundations, custodians, and large token holders, to earn rewards on their digital assets.”

On Ethereum, Figment is the non-custodial staking “provider of staked ETH.”

Institutional staking services from Figment include “point-and-click staking, portfolio reward tracking, API integrations, audited infrastructure, and slashing protection.”

This all leads to Figment’s mission to support the “adoption, growth, and long-term success of the digital asset ecosystem.”