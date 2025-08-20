Robinhood Now Provides AI Investment Advice in the UK

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is now offering artificial intelligence (AI) investment advice for its UK customers. The service is available at no extra charge.

The AI service, called Robinhood Cortex, uses generative AI to analyse information like news, reports, technicals and more. The service is already in use in the US and is said to be very popular for account holders.

Digests by Robinhood Cortex are available on each offering page.

Jordan Sinclair, President at Robinhood UK, says they believe UK customers will appreciate the service, which provides summaries as to what may be moving a stock.

“We will keep introducing AI tools that prioritise customer education and help our investors navigate the market with confidence.”

Robinhood says the service is suitable for all levels of investors.

Suitable for all experience levels, Digests provides a powerful information-gathering layer, explaining what’s happening in the market, allowing investors to form a thesis or validate signals before entering a trade. At launch, Digests are available for many of the most commonly traded stocks on Robinhood.