Kraken Announces Acquisition of Israel based No-Code Trading Automation Firm Capitalise.ai

Digital assets platform Kraken has announced the acquisition of the assets and technology of Capitalise.ai, an Israel-based firm focused on no-code, natural-language trading automation.

Founded in 2015, Capitalise.ai developed a “natural-language platform that transforms everyday text into executable trading strategies.”

Its proprietary language model and big data infrastructure can “ingest real-time and historical data across equities, crypto, FX, futures, options.”

A phased rollout of Capitalise.ai’s functionality “within Kraken Pro is expected to begin later this year.”

As the Pro platform has evolved, “making full use of its advanced features has increasingly required both technical skill and deep trading expertise.”

Capitalise.ai removes that barrier, enabling “clients of all backgrounds to design, test and automate complex strategies using simple, everyday language.”

By integrating Capitalise.ai’s technology into Kraken Pro, users will soon be able to “automate sophisticated strategies across digital and traditional asset classes without writing a single line of code.”

Capitalise.ai technology has been deployed by a number of TradFi brokers and exchanges with seemingly “compelling results, proving to be one of the most engaging automation tools in the retail and institutional space.”

Capitalise.ai’s co-founders – CEO Amir Shiovich and CPO Shahar Rabin – along with key product and engineering talent, will “join Kraken and continue to innovate within the Kraken Pro business unit.”

In another recent update, Kraken announced the next step in “the global expansion of xStocks, the industry standard for tokenized equities.”

In partnership with Backed, Kraken is collaborating with the TRON DAO to integrate xStocks with the TRON blockchain, “opening up new opportunities for tokenized equities exposure across one of the world’s most active and scalable blockchain ecosystems.”

TRON’s high throughput, low-cost infrastructure and global footprint make it a “natural fit for the next phase of xStocks’ evolution.”

In the coming weeks, eligible Kraken clients will be able to “deposit and withdraw xStocks directly through the TRON network, enhancing accessibility and optionality for traders and investors worldwide.”

As part of the integration, Backed will deploy xStocks on TRON as TRC-20 tokens, “maintaining full 1:1 backing for each tokenized asset listed on Kraken’s platform.”

The TRON DAO will also work closely with ecosystem partners to integrate xStocks more broadly, “enabling tokenized equities to reach a wider audience and ecosystem of builders and users.”

Extending xStocks support to the TRON blockchain is a “continuation of our mission to bring traditional equities on-chain and extend access to capital markets for communities around the world.”

xStocks are currently available to Kraken clients in over “140 countries, with support coming for additional countries in the coming weeks.”

Since inception, xStocks has been designed to “meet users where they are, offering a transparent, open, and borderless pathway to U.S. capital markets.”

Launched in late June, xStocks have reportedly “surpassed $2.5 billion in combined CEX and DEX volume.”