Gemini IPO Indicates Crypto Sector is Maturing

Gemini, a crypto exchange, filed for an initial public offering (IPO) last week. The S-1 registration statement still lacks certain important details but the document states that Gemini has generated over $285 billion in trading volume, 1.5 million “transacting users,” and more than $18 billion in digital assets under custody. Founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss (the creators of Facebook), there are high hopes for the IPO following on the heels of other Fintech public offerings.

The two brothers state they built Gemini as a bridge to the future of money, predicting a “golden age” of financial markets as they build a super app for your financial existence.

Zumo Founder and CEO Nick Jones believes the Gemini IPO will be a bellwether event as the digital asset sector becomes the norm and not the exception.

“The move follows hot on the heels of Bullish raising over $1 billion in its IPO and further reflects renewed institutional investor demand – and confidence – amidst improving regulatory sentiment,” says Jones. “The crypto sector is maturing and as it gains firmer regulatory footing, digital assets will become increasingly integrated into the traditional markets. I think we’ll see others swiftly announcing their intention to float during an IPO window revived by easing interest rates and strong tech earnings.”

Jones adds that the rise of crypto IPOs is a turning point for the industry.

“I hope policymakers and financial regulation authorities in the UK are watching closely. IPOs promote new business creation and job opportunities, and provide public markets with liquidity, attracting new investment – all of which combine to boost GDP significantly. There is strong institutional investor appetite on this side of the pond as well – the industry is just waiting for the green light that greater regulatory clarity can provide.”

Issuance details should be available in the coming weeks. As for operational information, Gemini reports revenue of $142.2 million in 2024 and a net loss of $158.5 million. For the six months of 2025, revenue topped $68 million, reporting a net loss of $282.5 million.

Gemini expects new features, services, and assets will help drive platform growth. This includes global expansion and recruiting more institutions to use their digital asset services.