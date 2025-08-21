Polymath Reveals New Partnerships as it Targets Global Growth

Polymath, a Canadian blockchain firm, has announced partnerships with two entities as it pursues a strategy of global expansion. According to a company statement, Polymath is now collaborating with Black Manta Capital Partners, ClycleX, and Patina Capital.

Polymath explains that by working with the two partners, they will be able to grow their tokenization infrastructure service.

Black Manta Capital Partners is a firm in the regulated tokenization of assets. The company will license Polymath’s white-label Capital Platform to deliver tokenization and asset management services across Europe.

Patina Capital is a real estate investment firm that seeks to tokenize a development in Cleveland, Ohio.

CycleX is a digital asset firm that aims to use the Polymath service to tokenize real-world assets.

Polymath notes that these announcements follow additional collaborations with Polymesh, as well as partnerships with Ocree Capital, REtoken, Republic, AlphaPoint, and Paysafe, along with Wallet Tech integrations with Dfns and GK8 by Galaxy.

Vince Kadar, CEO of Polymath, says they are pursuing partnerships as they can enable traditional institutions to have trust and faith in the tokenization process.