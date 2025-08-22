In a stride toward modernizing its banking infrastructure, Shawbrook Bank, a UK specialist bank, has gone live with Thought Machine’s core banking platform, Vault Core.

The milestone seemingly marks a pivotal moment in Shawbrook’s digital transformation journey, with the launch of its first product—a buy-to-let mortgage—on the cloud-native platform.

This partnership underscores Shawbrook’s commitment to leveraging digital technology to enhance agility, accelerate product development, and redefine specialist banking in the UK.

Thought Machine, a London-based fintech founded in 2014 by Paul Taylor, is said to be known for its cloud-native Vault Core platform, designed to liberate banks from the constraints of legacy IT systems.

Unlike traditional banking infrastructure, Vault Core reportedly offers a modular, API-first architecture that enables rapid product development, real-time processing, and seamless integration with third-party services.

Its smart-contract-based templates allow banks like Shawbrook to independently design tailored financial products for diverse customer segments, from individuals to businesses and property professionals.

With a valuation of $2.7 billion and $706 million raised in funding, Thought Machine has become a partner for global financial institutions, including Standard Chartered, Lloyds Banking Group, and Intesa Sanpaolo.

Shawbrook’s adoption of Vault Core began with a vision to replace outdated systems with a flexible, scalable platform capable of supporting its growth plans, particularly in commercial SME lending.

Within just nine months of partnering with Thought Machine, Shawbrook launched its buy-to-let mortgage product in May 2025, demonstrating the platform’s ability to deliver stable advancements.

This timeline highlights the agility of Vault Core’s configurable, real-time architecture, which empowers banks to respond to market demands while maintaining operational stability.

The Vault Core platform serves as the cornerstone of Shawbrook’s future banking strategy.

Its cloud-native design enables advanced automation of back-end processes, reducing operational complexity and enhancing efficiency.

With access pre-built smart contract templates, Shawbrook can now independently develop personalized products tailored to the evolving needs of its customers, including SMEs and property professionals.

This capability is critical in the UK banking landscape, where customer expectations for speed, personalization, and digital accessibility are high.

The broader implications of Shawbrook’s transition to Vault Core reflect a major shift in the banking industry.

By eliminating the complexity of legacy systems, Vault Core enables banks to implement new products and features with speed, positioning Shawbrook to redefine modern commercial banking in the UK.

This aligns with industry trends, as 75% of banking leaders are already migrating core functions to cloud-based platforms, according to Thought Machine’s collaborative research.

Looking ahead, Shawbrook plans to leverage Vault Core to scale its commercial SME lending and introduce new features rapidly, ensuring it remains fairly agile in a fast-evolving market.

The platform’s global consistency and modular design make it suitable for various banking models, from retail to corporate, solidifying its role as a transformative force in financial services.

As Shawbrook continues to develop products, its partnership with Thought Machine signals a commitment to combining human expertise with technology, hopefully setting a standard for specialist banking in the digital economy.

This milestone not only aims to strengthen Shawbrook’s competitive edge but also serves as a case study for other banks seeking to enhance operations.

By embracing Vault Core, Shawbrook is may be able to deliver faster, more tailored financial solutions.