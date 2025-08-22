PwC to Launch Industry-Specific Digital Apps Built on Workday Program

PwC, a global network of firms providing audit and assurance, tax and legal, and deals and consulting services, announced an expanded partnership with Workday, Inc. to develop and deliver new custom industry apps through the built on the Workday platform.

Through this partnership, PwC firms worldwide will be able to use the Workday platform to build apps “for industries like healthcare, financial services, and professional business services and list them on Workday Marketplace.”

For example, PwC’s Incentive Compensation Management app “helps companies easily manage complicated bonus plans.”

It reportedly gathers all the information in “one place and works with Workday, helping to ensure bonuses are calculated fairly and clearly.”

Further, to address the critical challenge healthcare organizations face in attracting and retaining top talent, PwC is also “developing an app called Physicians Compensation.”

Patrick Pugh, Global & US Alliances Leader, PwC U.S., said:

“By enabling all of our firms to build apps on the Workday platform and connect AI agents directly with Workday’s ASOR, we will deliver tailored solutions that help organizations unlock … productivity and achieve their strategic goals….”

Matthew Brandt, Senior Vice President, Global Partners, Workday, has claimed:

“This expanded partnership with PwC will make it easier for customers to find and use new solutions tailored to their specific needs. Combining the Workday platform with PwC’s industry expertise will empower organizations to make smarter decisions, work more efficiently, and deliver more value.”

As part of the Workday Agent Partner Network, PwC will also “connect its AI agents with the Workday Agent System of Record (ASOR).”

This will allow PwC agents to work “side-by-side with Workday Illuminate agents, speeding up workflows and improving efficiency for customers.”

PwC’s AI agents are transforming business functions by “automating complex processes and enabling smarter decision-making at scale.”

By deploying agents widely, PwC is advancing its “commitment to scalable, AI-driven workflows that boost efficiency and collaboration.”

These agents seamlessly integrate across platforms using PwC’s agent OS to collaborate in workflows that “reduce manual effort significantly and accelerate deployment faster than traditional methods.”

This approach streamlines operations, “enables compliance and adheres to PwC’s Responsible AI framework.”

By leveraging PwC’s solutions for Workday, Advocate Health says that it has achieved “measurable time and cost savings.”

Conrad Emmerich, Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer, Advocate Health, has claimed: