Worktech DailyPay Enters New Partnerships to Expand On-Demand Pay Access

In a rapidly evolving and increasingly global /distributed workforce, financial flexibility has seemingly become a key part of employee satisfaction and retention. DailyPay, a provider of on-demand pay solutions, has recently announced key partnerships that underscore its commitment to transforming how employees access their earnings.

By collaborating with Wizardline and Workday, DailyPay is extending its earned wage access (EWA) platform to more workers, including those at Domino’s Pizza franchises and organizations using Workday’s human capital management (HCM) and payroll systems.

These partnerships seemingly highlight the demand for modern pay solutions that empower employees with greater control over their finances while helping employers boost recruitment, engagement, and retention.

Recently, DailyPay announced a partnership with Wizardline, a human capital management firm, to bring on-demand pay to employees at Domino’s Pizza franchises nationwide.

This collaboration allows Domino’s workers to access their earned wages instantly after completing a shift, providing unprecedented financial flexibility.

Through DailyPay’s platform, employees can track, transfer, spend, or save their earnings as needed, without waiting for traditional payday cycles.

This is particularly impactful for frontline and hourly workers, who often face financial stress due to unexpected expenses or living paycheck-to-paycheck.

By offering real-time wage access, Domino’s franchisees can enhance employee satisfaction and strengthen their competitive edge in a tight labor market.

DailyPay’s integration with Wizardline’s payroll systems ensures minimal disruption to existing processes, making it an efficient solution for franchise operators.

The partnership with Wizardline aligns with DailyPay’s broader mission to revolutionize pay practices.

According to a DailyPay survey, employers offering on-demand pay can hire up to two times faster than those without such benefits, addressing critical recruitment and retention challenges.

For Domino’s employees, this means greater financial control and the ability to manage unexpected disruptions without relying on costly alternatives like payday loans.

The partnership also reflects DailyPay’s growing footprint in the quick-service restaurant industry, where companies like Torchy’s Tacos and McDonald’s franchisees have already adopted its platform to improve employee financial wellness.

In a parallel development, DailyPay strengthened its collaboration with Workday, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and HR.

This month, the companies announced that DailyPay has been named Workday’s Strategic Partner for On-Demand Pay in the United States and Canada.

Building on their integration with Workday’s HCM and Payroll systems since 2023, this strategic partnership enhances the employee experience by offering seamless, real-time access to earned wages.

Joint customers, including companies like Reddy Ice and Jiffy Lube, benefit from a streamlined solution that empowers workers to access their pay on their own terms, reducing financial stress and boosting job satisfaction.

The Workday-DailyPay partnership addresses a pressing issue: over half of U.S. workers live paycheck-to-paycheck, and businesses lose approximately a trillion dollars annually due to turnover costs.

By enabling employees to access their earnings instantly, DailyPay’s platform helps alleviate financial pressures, fostering a resilient and engaged workforce.

Matthew Brandt, Workday’s senior vice president of global partners, emphasized that this collaboration goes beyond traditional benefits, focusing on employees’ total well-being.

Brandt said:

“By giving employees access to their earned wages on their own terms, this partnership is helping to remove a major source of stress—and empowering a workforce that’s more resilient, engaged, and productive.”

For employers, the benefits are seemingly significant.

DailyPay’s platform integrates with over 180 HCM, payroll, and time management systems, ensuring a smooth implementation process.

Companies using DailyPay have reported significant improvements in retention and productivity, with some experiencing up to 58% less turnover in the first two weeks of employment.

The partnership with Workday further amplifies these benefits, offering a scalable solution for organizations of all sizes.

Stacy Greiner, CEO of DailyPay, highlighted the transformative potential of this collaboration:

“Our business goes beyond the workplaces we touch—we are reshaping how an entire generation of employers and employees interact.”

These partnerships underscore DailyPay’s role in the on-demand pay space, driven by its open technology platform and commitment to financial wellness.

By partnering with industry participants like Wizardline and Workday, DailyPay is not only focused on enhancing the employee experience but also helping employers build more motivated teams.

As the demand for flexible pay solutions grows, DailyPay’s approach positions it as a somewhat of a catalyst for change in the modern workplace, ensuring that money is in the right place at the right time for both workers and businesses.