CFPB Announces Legal Action Against Synapse Financial Technologies Over Alleged Mishandling of Customer Funds

In a move to address consumer financial protection, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has initiated legal proceedings against Synapse Financial Technologies, a now-bankrupt fintech company accused of mishandling customer funds.

The lawsuit, filed on August 21, 2025, alleges that Synapse’s operational failures led to substantial financial losses for thousands of consumers, with an estimated shortfall of $60 million to $90 million in unrecovered funds.

This action underscores the CFPB’s commitment to holding fintech firms accountable and protecting consumers in an increasingly complex digital banking ecosystem.

Synapse, a San Francisco-based banking-as-a-service (BaaS) provider, served as an intermediary between fintech platforms like Yotta, Juno, and Copper and partner banks such as Evolve Bank & Trust, Lineage Bank, American Bank, and AMG National Trust.

The company facilitated the transfer and management of consumer funds by providing technology and software to connect nonbank fintechs with traditional banks.

However, when Synapse filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2024, it triggered a cascade of issues, freezing over $265 million in deposits across more than 100,000 consumer accounts.

Many of these consumers, reliant on fintech apps for banking services, were left without access to their funds for weeks or even months, causing significant financial hardship.

The CFPB’s complaint centers on Synapse’s alleged failure to maintain accurate records of consumer funds and ensure those records aligned with those of its partner banks.

This lack of proper reconciliation led to a “gross mismanagement” of funds, with discrepancies creating a shortfall that left consumers unable to access their money.

The bureau classifies Synapse’s actions as “unfair acts or practices” under the Consumer Financial Protection Act (CFPA), emphasizing that the company’s inadequate record-keeping caused unavoidable harm to end users.

For instance, consumers reported being unable to pay bills, incurring overdraft fees, or even needing to borrow money due to frozen accounts.

One case involved a Maryland teacher who lost access to nearly $38,000 in savings, highlighting the real-world impact of Synapse’s collapse.

As part of its legal action, the CFPB has proposed a stipulated final judgment that includes a nominal $1 civil penalty, which would allow the agency to tap into its Civil Penalty Fund to compensate affected consumers.

This fund, designed to provide relief to victims of violations of federal consumer financial laws, held an unallocated balance of $118.9 million as of September 30, 2024.

The CFPB’s strategy aims to bypass the limitations of Synapse’s depleted bankruptcy estate, offering a potential lifeline to consumers who might otherwise receive little to no compensation.

Additionally, the bureau seeks to prohibit Synapse from selling customer data, further safeguarding consumer privacy.

The Synapse case has sparked broader concerns about the vulnerabilities in the BaaS model, where fintechs rely on third-party providers like Synapse to manage funds without the regulatory oversight applied to traditional banks.

Critics argue that this model, while innovative, exposes consumers to risks when operational controls fail.

The CFPB’s intervention has been described as strategic, with experts noting that converting Synapse’s bankruptcy from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7 could expedite the resolution process and facilitate consumer redress.

However, questions remain about the roles of partner banks like Evolve and whether they adequately addressed known compliance issues with Synapse prior to its collapse.

As the lawsuit progresses, it serves as a reminder / example for the fintech industry, emphasizing the critical need for proper record-keeping and fund reconciliation.

The CFPB’s actions signal a heightened focus on ensuring accountability in the fintech sector, aiming to protect consumers from the fallout of operational failures.

For the thousands of affected consumers, the hope is that the CFPB’s efforts will lead to meaningful recovery of their lost funds, which would then somewhat restoring trust in a financial ecosystem increasingly reliant on technology