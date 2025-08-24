AI Data Platform Definite Raises $10M Seed Round Led by Costanoa

Definite, a full-stack artificial intelligence-native data platform, said it raised $10 million in seed funding led by venture capital firm Costanoa, with participation from Acrew Capital and strategic angel investors.

The funding will be used to accelerate product development and expand go-to-market hiring as the company scales adoption among enterprise customers, Definite said in a statement.

Founded in 2023, Definite aims to replace the complex mix of data tools that most companies use, typically a data warehouse like Snowflake Inc, an extract-transform-load (ETL) service like Fivetran, and a business intelligence platform like Looker, with a single AI-powered platform that combines a data lake, pipelines, and dashboards.

The company claims its platform is 10 times faster and 10 times cheaper than traditional solutions that require dedicated data engineering teams.

“Teams shouldn’t need six months, a half-million-dollar budget, and a team of engineers to get answers about their business,” said Mike Ritchie, chief executive and founder of Definite. “We built Definite to make analytics radically simpler.”

The platform is built on open-source technologies including DuckDB and Apache Iceberg, and is SOC 2 Type II compliant for enterprise security requirements. Early customers include Perfect and Meet Alfred, according to the company.

John Cowgill, partner at Costanoa, said the firm was attracted to Definite’s ability to eliminate the need for large data engineering teams while providing fast, accurate insights to business users.

“Time and time again, we see startups pour millions into a modern data stack, only to end up with something that still requires a full data engineering team to get answers,” Cowgill said.

Costanoa, which manages $2.3 billion in assets, focuses on investments in applied AI, AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, national security, and fintech from company formation through Series A funding rounds.

Definite said it is hiring across engineering and go-to-market functions, with a particular focus on enterprise sales. The company operates with a remote-first, high-autonomy structure.