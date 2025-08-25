Trump-Backed Stablecoin USD1 Gains Traction with Coinbase Roadmap Inclusion

Digital assets exchange Coinbase has added World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin to its listing roadmap.

This move signals a potential future listing for the token, which has garnered attention due to its association with U.S. President Donald Trump and his family.

While the inclusion on Coinbase’s roadmap does not guarantee an immediate listing, it marks a seemingly pivotal moment for USD1, a stablecoin tied to a decentralized finance (DeFi) project that has seen growth since its launch earlier this year.

Assets added to the roadmap today: World Liberty Financial USD (USD1)https://t.co/rRB9d3hSr2 — Coinbase Assets 🛡️ (@CoinbaseAssets) August 21, 2025

World Liberty Financial, the issuer of USD1, is a DeFi project prominently backed by Trump and actively promoted by his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

The stablecoin, which operates on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and also on the BNB Smart Chain, has been marketed with a strong “made-in-America” ethos, aligning closely with Trump’s political brand.

Eric Trump, a co-founder of the project, celebrated the Coinbase announcement on social media, hinting at more developments to come.

The project’s rise, with a total supply now exceeding $2.4 billion after a recent $205 million mint, underscores its aim to compete with established stablecoins like Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC. However, this might be an unrealistic goal at this point given how far entrenched both USDT and USDC have become in the fast-maturing crypto spac.e

The addition of USD1 to Coinbase’s roadmap reflects the exchange’s ongoing efforts to diversify its offerings and support innovative digital assets.

However, Coinbase emphasized that trading will only commence once sufficient market-making support and technical infrastructure are in place.

The exchange also issued a warning to users, cautioning against premature deposits of USD1, as doing so before an official listing could result in permanent loss of funds.

This aligns with Coinbase’s evolved approach to asset listings, which prioritizes transparency and compliance over speculative announcements.

Since 2022, Coinbase has shifted away from releasing speculative lists of tokens under consideration, opting instead to confirm assets only when they meet stringent regulatory and technical standards.

USD1’s growth has reportedly been fueled by significant institutional backing and strategic partnerships.

A $2 billion transaction involving Abu Dhabi-based investment firm MGX and Binance, facilitated through USD1, accounted for much of the stablecoin’s recent supply increase.

World Liberty Financial’s treasury now holds $548 million in assets, with USD1 comprising 39% of its portfolio.

The project has also secured a $30 million investment from blockchain entrepreneur Justin Sun.

These developments have positioned USD1 as the sixth-largest stablecoin by market capitalization, a remarkable feat for a token launched in April 2025.

To drive adoption, World Liberty Financial has introduced a loyalty program that incentivizes users to engage with USD1 through trading, holding, staking, and interacting with the project’s mobile app.

This rewards system, set to expand with DeFi protocol integrations, aims to create a robust ecosystem around the stablecoin.

The initiative mirrors strategies employed by earlier DeFi projects, though analysts have raised concerns about the sustainability of such incentive-driven models, citing past volatility in similar ventures.

The Trump family’s involvement has sparked both enthusiasm and controversy.

Supporters argue that USD1’s high-profile backing could accelerate mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies in the U.S., particularly as regulatory clarity improves with legislation like the GENIUS Act, which provides a framework for stablecoin issuance and trading.

Critics, however, point to potential conflicts of interest, noting that Trump’s administration has supported policies that could indirectly benefit projects like World Liberty Financial.

Despite these debates, the stablecoin’s backing by U.S. dollars and Treasuries seemingly offers a level of stability that sets it apart from relatively riskier algorithmic experiments like Terra’s UST.

Coinbase’s roadmap inclusion of USD1 highlights the growing significance of stablecoins in the global financial ecosystem.

With Goldman Sachs projecting a multi-trillion-dollar market for stablecoins, USD1’s potential listing could mark a turning point for politically affiliated digital assets.

As World Liberty Financial continues to scale, industry observers will be eagerly following its next steps and Coinbase’s final listing decision.