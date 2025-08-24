Tokenization Report Examines How Real World Assets (RWAs) Are Bridging Gap Between TradFi and DeFi

The tokenization of Real World Assets (RWAs) is reshaping the financial landscape, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance.

By bringing assets like real estate, commodities, and securities onto blockchain networks, tokenization unlocks unprecedented opportunities for efficiency, transparency, and accessibility.

However, as outlined in CertiK’s 2025 Skynet RWA Security Report, this convergence introduces complex security challenges that extend far beyond traditional smart contract vulnerabilities.

Meanwhile, Citigroup’s GPS Report on Blockchain and Digital Dollar highlights how evolving regulations and a focus on transparency are driving blockchain adoption, particularly in enabling new financial instruments like stablecoins and modernizing legacy systems.

Together, these developments signal a transformative shift in global finance, but one that demands careful navigation.

Tokenization converts physical and financial assets into digital tokens on a blockchain, enabling fractional ownership, faster transactions, and broader market access.

For instance, a single piece of real estate can be tokenized into thousands of digital shares, allowing retail investors to participate in markets previously reserved for institutions.

This democratizes wealth creation and enhances liquidity, as tokens can be traded globally 24/7.

CertiK’s report emphasizes that RWAs represent a significant evolution in financial markets by unlocking value in assets that were once illiquid or inaccessible.

The integration of TradFi and DeFi also streamlines processes like settlement and custody, reducing costs and intermediaries.

For example, tokenized bonds or treasuries, such as those offered by platforms like Ondo Finance, can be settled instantly on-chain, compared to days in traditional systems.

However, this comes with a set of risks. CertiK’s Skynet RWA Framework highlights a five-layer security stack, addressing risks from the underlying physical asset to the on-chain smart contract.

Unlike DeFi’s focus on code vulnerabilities, RWA tokenization expands the attack surface to include off-chain risks like oracle manipulation, custodial failures, and fraudulent Proof-of-Reserve attestations.

In H1 2025, RWA-specific exploits led to $14.6 million in losses, a shift from earlier years dominated by off-chain credit defaults to on-chain and operational security failures.

The report notes that top-performing platforms like Ondo Finance, Paxos, and Tether—ranked highly on CertiK’s RWA Leaderboard—mitigate these risks through institutional-grade compliance and transparency.

For instance, Paxos’ PAX Gold, backed by vaulted gold, exemplifies how robust off-chain frameworks secure on-chain value.

Citigroup’s GPS Report complements this by underscoring blockchain’s role in enabling new financial instruments like stablecoins, which are increasingly vital to tokenized ecosystems.

Stablecoins, such as USDT and USDC, provide the liquidity and stability needed for RWA markets, with aggregate supply growing from $204 billion to $252 billion in H1 2025.

The report also highlights blockchain’s potential to modernize legacy systems, such as payment and settlement infrastructures, which are often slow and fragmented.

Regulatory developments, like the U.S. STABLE Act and EU’s MiCA framework, are pushing for greater transparency and accountability, separating compliant issuers from non-compliant ones.

This regulatory clarity is accelerating institutional adoption, with banks like Société Générale and payment networks like Visa piloting stablecoin integrations.

Yet, the concentration of RWA value on a few dominant blockchains, like Ethereum, raises concerns.

CertiK notes that this centralization heightens systemic risks, as the security of the RWA market hinges on a handful of protocols and chains.

Operational lapses, such as the $1.5 billion Bybit wallet breach, underscore the need for proper security measures.

Yield-bearing and RWA-backed stablecoins, projected to capture 10% of a $300 billion market by year-end, further complicate the risk landscape with challenges in off-chain custody and DeFi composability.

The tokenization of RWAs is seemingly a useful breakthrough, offering various opportunities to enhance financial markets.

However, as CertiK and Citigroup’s reports highlight, realizing this potential requires addressing complex security and regulatory challenges.

By combining institutional-grade compliance, advanced auditing, and transparent frameworks, the industry can navigate this new frontier, ensuring that the promise of tokenization is matched by resilience and trust.