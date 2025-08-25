Anchorage Digital Enters VC Business

Digital bank and crypto platform Anchorage Digital is getting into the venture capital business with the launch of Anchorage Digital Ventures.

In a blog post, the company stated that it aims to provide early and strategic support to promising protocols. ADV is seeking to support firms as follows:

Developing technology with the potential to become foundational infrastructure for a growing ecosystem

Unlocking novel primitives or use cases (e.g., innovations in BTCFi, RWAs, or decentralized identity)

Addressing a key pain point or friction for institutional participation in crypto

Solving core technological challenges that create significant efficiency for the entire ecosystem

Applications open today, and Anchorage is hosting a demo day at Token2049 in Singapore with the expectation that some founders will participate at the event.

Venture grants will be announced on a rolling basis.