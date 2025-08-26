Swiss Blockchain Firm FEDROK AG to Enhance Carbon Credit and Agricultural Sectors By Leveraging DLT

FEDROK AG, a Swiss-based blockchain firm, remains focused on enhancing the carbon credit and agricultural sectors with its Layer-1 blockchain technology.

The Switzerland-based company recently announced a new pilot program in partnership with FarmRight Ghana to implement on-chain verification systems aimed at reducing child labor risks in cocoa and palm farming supply chains.

This initiative seemingly marks a pivotal step toward creating transparent, ethical, and sustainable agricultural ecosystems.

Complementing this effort, FEDROK has appointed James Mulbah, an environmental and social management professional, to its team to drive sustainable growth and community engagement across various global jurisdictions.

The collaboration with FarmRight Ghana leverages FEDROK’s blockchain technology to ensure environmental and social compliance in agribusiness supply chains.

By integrating on-chain verification, the partnership enables real-time tracking of labor practices, hopefully ensuring that child labor risks are identified and mitigated effectively.

This initiative aligns with global efforts to enforce ethical standards in agricultural production, particularly in cocoa and palm oil industries, which have faced scrutiny for labor violations.

The use of blockchain ensures immutable records, fostering trust among stakeholders, including farmers, corporations, and consumers.

This pilot program underscores FEDROK’s commitment to creating inclusive and sustainable systems that prioritize both environmental responsibility and social equity.

The appointment of James Mulbah further strengthens FEDROK’s mission to build impactful carbon-credit ecosystems.

With experience in environmental and social management, Mulbah brings his professional expertise to the team.

According to the update, he has worked with various organizations such as ECOM, Olam, Touton, Lindt & Sprüngli, SIFCA, GIZ, Rainforest Builder, and SOCFIN.

His projects have focused on land acquisition, community engagement, and social risk management in agriculture, forestry, and mining sectors.

Mulbah’s ability to bridge the interests of investors, operators, governments, and local communities positions him as a key driver of FEDROK’s expansion in various jurisdictions.

Mulbah’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for FEDROK, following its recent achievement of ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications.

These certifications seemingly validate the company’s commitment to quality management and environmental responsibility.

The ISO standards ensure that FEDROK’s operations adhere to international benchmarks, enhancing trust among partners and stakeholders as the company expands its footprint in the carbon credit and agricultural sectors.

The partnership with FarmRight and Mulbah’s onboarding signal FEDROK’s broader aim to transform carbon markets and agricultural supply chains.

By combining DLT / blockchain technology with local expertise, FEDROK is addressing critical challenges such as child labor, environmental degradation, and lack of transparency in supply chains.

The on-chain verification system not only ensures compliance but also empowers local farmers by providing them with access to global markets through verified, ethical practices.

This approach seemingly aligns with the demand for sustainable and traceable products, particularly in industries like cocoa and palm oil, which are integral to global supply chains.

As FEDROK continues to focus on its business operations, Mulbah’s role is expected to be instrumental in supporting community-driven solutions.

His track record of engaging local stakeholders ensures that FEDROK’s initiatives will aim to prioritize the needs of farmers and communities while aligning with global sustainability goals.

With its technology and strategic leadership, FEDROK is positioned to play a role in creating transparent, equitable, and sustainable carbon and agricultural ecosystems.

These recent updates—FEDROK’s on-chain verification pilot and the appointment of James Mulbah—mark a step forward in the company’s growth and business strategy.

By leveraging blockchain technology and local expertise, FEDROK is hoping it can set a standard for ethical and sustainable practices in carbon markets and agriculture.