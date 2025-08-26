Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, Multicoin Capital to Raise $1B for Solana Treasury

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital—are reportedly collaborating to raise up to $1 billion to establish a treasury dedicated to Solana’s native token, SOL.

This initiative, as first reported by Bloomberg, underscores the growing momentum behind Solana, a so-called “high-performance” blockchain that has been regaining traction following the fallout from the FTX collapse in 2022.

The trio has enlisted Cantor Fitzgerald to lead the fundraising efforts, marking a significant step in their strategy to build one of the largest SOL treasuries in the crypto ecosystem.

The partnership comes at a time when Solana is experiencing a resurgence.

Despite a recent 5% dip in SOL’s price amid a broader weekend crypto market downturn, the token has shown some recovery since its lows following the FTX debacle.

Solana’s appeal lies in its ability to process thousands of transactions per second at low costs, making it a favorite for decentralized applications, particularly in decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The blockchain’s scalability and speed have positioned it as a competitor to Ethereum, attracting developers and investors.

Galaxy Digital, led by billionaire Mike Novogratz, has been a vocal proponent of Solana’s potential.

The firm’s involvement in this venture highlights its strategic focus on diversifying its crypto holdings and capitalizing on Solana’s growing ecosystem.

Jump Crypto, known for its market-making and algorithmic trading expertise, brings technical prowess and liquidity support to the table.

Meanwhile, Multicoin Capital, a venture capital firm with a history of backing Solana-based projects, adds its industry knowledge and network.

Together, these firms aim to create a treasury that could enhance Solana’s market position and foster further adoption.

The decision to raise $1 billion reflects a bullish outlook among these crypto heavyweights, despite recent market volatility.

Futures data indicates that speculative traders are maintaining optimistic positions on SOL, suggesting confidence in its long-term value.

The treasury could serve multiple purposes, including funding Solana-based projects, stabilizing the token’s price during turbulent market conditions, and promoting ecosystem growth through grants or partnerships.

By amassing a significant SOL reserve, the firms may also gain influence over the network’s governance and future development, a critical factor in the decentralized ecosystem of blockchain.

Cantor Fitzgerald’s role as the lead banker is noteworthy.

The firm’s expertise in traditional finance and its growing presence in the crypto space seemingly lend some credibility to the fundraising effort.

This collab could attract institutional investors, who have become increasingly interested in digital assets as a hedge against inflation and a source of high returns.

The involvement of these financial institution may also help bridge the gap between traditional finance and the crypto industry, encouraging more mainstream adoption of Solana.

However, the initiative is not without risks.

The crypto market remains highly volatile, and Solana’s price fluctuations could impact the treasury’s value.

Regulatory uncertainties, particularly in the United States, continue to loom over the industry, potentially affecting investor sentiment.

Additionally, the FTX collapse exposed vulnerabilities in centralized crypto entities, and while Solana itself is decentralized, the actions of major players like Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin will be closely scrutinized by the community.

This $1 billion fundraising effort seemingly marks a pivotal moment for Solana and the broader cryptocurrency market.

If successful, it could solidify Solana’s position as a leading blockchain platform and signal a new phase of institutional investment in digital assets.

As Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital join forces, their combined expertise and resources could enhance the nascent Solana ecosystem.