HSBC Announces Investment in Chinese Fintech Dowsure

HSBC Holdings Plc (NYSE: HSBC) has announced a substantial investment in Dowsure, a Chinese fintech company specializing in cross-border e-commerce financing.

The investment, part of a Series C funding round led by HSBC, marks a deepening of the partnership that began in 2023 between the global banking giant and the Shenzhen-based firm.

While the exact amount of the investment remains undisclosed, this strategic move, as first reported by Bloomberg, underscores HSBC’s commitment to supporting innovative financial solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the digital economy.

Dowsure, founded by IBM alumnus Byron Pei, has carved somewhat of a niche in providing financing solutions tailored for cross-border merchants.

The company leverages various technologies, including its proprietary Digital-Asset Value Assessment (DVA) and Dual Account Locking (DAL) systems, to offer real-time credit assessments.

By analyzing e-commerce transaction data such as sales velocity, inventory levels, and refund histories, Dowsure reportedly eliminates the need for traditional collateral or extensive financial documentation.

This data-driven approach has enabled the fintech to achieve an impressive 80% loan approval rate, with over $150 million in loans disbursed to SMEs, enabling businesses to scale in the global e-commerce market.

The partnership with HSBC aligns with the bank’s strategy to integrate digital technology into its financial services.

Through its venture capital arm, HSBC Ventures, the bank has embedded its AI-powered credit engine into Dowsure’s platform, enhancing the efficiency and scalability of its financing solutions.

This collaboration has facilitated over 1,000 SME financing applications, demonstrating the potential of embedded finance.

HSBC’s role as the sole arranger, lender, and security agent in a $150 million-plus asset-backed loan facility further highlights its commitment to fostering innovation in the fintech space.

The Asia-Pacific e-commerce market, projected to grow at an 18.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2032, presents a massive opportunity for fintech firms like Dowsure.

With China’s cross-border e-commerce exports reaching 2.15 trillion RMB in 2024, the demand for accessible and efficient financing solutions is stronger than ever.

Dowsure’s Morfund product, a multi-currency financing solution built on API technology, is a standout offering, projected to generate $200 million in receivables by the end of 2025.

Sellers using Morfund have reported up to 40% year-over-year growth in gross merchandise value (GMV), underscoring the product’s impact on SME growth.

HSBC’s investment in Dowsure is part of a strategy to position itself at the so-called forefront of digital finance.

The bank’s 2025 Innovation Banking report identifies embedded finance and artificial intelligence as key drivers of the fintech sector’s transformation.

By partnering with Dowsure, HSBC is tapping into the $606 billion global embedded finance market, with Asia-Pacific accounting for nearly half of this value.

The collab also builds on HSBC’s previous fintech investments, such as its stake in European fintech firm Token.io, reflecting a focus on digital-first banking solutions.

For SMEs, the partnership between HSBC and Dowsure offers a seamless integration of financial services into e-commerce platforms, hopefully reducing friction and enabling faster access to capital.

This model not only supports business growth but also aligns with global trends in embedded finance, where financial services are increasingly integrated into non-financial platforms.

Additionally, HSBC’s collaboration with the Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation (HKECIC) adds a layer of risk mitigation, allowing the bank to expand its reach while maintaining financial prudence.

As the global e-commerce landscape continues to evolve, HSBC’s strategic investment in Dowsure positions both entities to capitalize on the growing demand for financing solutions.

By leveraging AI-driven technologies and embedded finance, this partnership is focused on redefining how SMEs access capital, paving the way for a new era of financial inclusion and growth in the Asia-Pacific region and other jurisdictions.