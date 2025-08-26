Consumer Fintech Chime and Workday Aim to Put Financial Wellness at Center of Employee Benefits for Employers

Chime (NASDAQ: CHYM), a consumer financial technology company, today announced a partnership with Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) to become a Workday Wellness partner for financial benefits.

This partnership will integrate Chime Workplace, the company’s “all-in-one suite of financial wellness solutions, with Workday Wellness to make financial wellness a core pillar of employee benefits.”

Workday Wellness is an AI-powered solution that enhance employee benefits experiences “enabling organizations to gain insights into which benefits their employees want and use, so they can improve programs and efficiently add new offerings.”

Chime Workplace supports employees “at every stage of their financial journey, from managing money to savings, credit building.”

Workday customers will have the ability to enable “benefits for their employees using Chime Workplace directly through Workday Wellness for a frictionless rollout within their existing HR systems.”

Employers will gain real-time, actionable insights on “how to improve the financial well-being of their workforce, powered by the Chime Workplace dashboard.”

Cristina Goldt, general manager, HCM, workforce management and payroll, Workday said:

“Employees today are increasingly looking to their employers for competitive financial wellness benefits. Our partnership with Chime makes it easy for Workday customers to provide their workforce with financial wellness tools directly through Workday Wellness.”

This helps them “manage money, build credit, and save – fostering a more financially confident and resilient workforce.”

This partnership builds on Chime’s expansion into “the enterprise segment in 2024, continuing its mission to unlock financial progress for everyday people.”

With more than 8.7 million members, Chime offers “core financial services that are helpful.”

In fact, 97% of Chime’s members say Chime has “helped with at least one aspect of financial progress.”

Through Workday Wellness, Chime Workplace reportedly “makes financial wellness as easy and seamless as choosing health benefits.”

Jason Lee, Chief of Chime Enterprise, Chime said:

“Employers are increasingly seeking holistic, no-cost financial wellness solutions that serve every employee. By integrating Chime’s capabilities with Workday Wellness, organizations can deliver measurable improvements in financial health while strengthening engagement across their entire workforce.”

Chime Workplace will be available to Workday customers “through Workday Wellness in their Employer Benefits Selection Portal.”

Adding Chime Workplace to Workday Wellness underscores the “demand for holistic financial wellness solutions delivered through employers.”

Together, this combination will now aim to “help employees achieve greater financial wellness while giving employers more ways to support and engage their employees.”