Eclipse Labs Announces Major Restructuring: 65% Staff Reduction and New CEO to Focus on Ethereum-connected Rollup Infrastructure

Eclipse Labs, a Layer 2 blockchain developer, has announced a drastic reduction of its workforce by 65% and the appointment of Sydney Huang as its new CEO.

This restructuring follows the company’s recent token generation event (TGE) and aims to realign resources toward building consumer-facing applications on its Ethereum-connected rollup infrastructure.

The changes, announced on August 25, 2025, mark a pivotal moment for the company as it navigates challenges in the competitive blockchain sector.

Founded in 2022, Eclipse Labs has positioned itself as a key player in the blockchain ecosystem, branding itself as “Solana on Ethereum.”

By leveraging the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) on an Ethereum-connected rollup launched in November 2024, the company combines Solana’s high-speed transaction capabilities with Ethereum’s security framework.

However, following its TGE in July 2025, which introduced the native ES token across Eclipse, Ethereum, and Solana, the company faced significant market challenges.

The ES token has plummeted over 65% in value since its launch, trading at $0.1586 as of 10:50 p.m. ET on August 25, 2025, with a further 13.2% drop in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.

This sharp decline has likely intensified pressure on Eclipse to rethink its approach.

The leadership transition sees Sydney Huang, previously the company’s Product Lead and known as “0xSydney” on X, stepping into the CEO role following the voluntary departure of Vijay Chetty, also known as “Litquidity.”

Huang’s appointment signals a new direction for Eclipse, with a focus on developing in-house applications designed to directly engage end users.

Huang stated on X:

“Our mission has always been to build infrastructure that supports real-world applications. While that mission remains, our focus is now on creating those applications ourselves to better serve users.”

This shift marks a departure from Eclipse’s earlier emphasis on providing infrastructure and tools for developers, aiming instead to drive adoption through user-centric products.

The workforce reduction, impacting approximately 40 employees across departments such as engineering, product, and operations, is part of Eclipse’s strategy to streamline resources and align with its new priorities.

The company has emphasized that, despite the layoffs, it remains committed to maintaining and enhancing its Layer 2 chain.

By reallocating resources, Eclipse aims to balance continued infrastructure development with its ambitious pivot toward application development.

This restructuring reflects a broader trend in the crypto industry, where companies are adapting to market feedback and economic pressures to remain competitive.

The timing of these changes is critical, as Eclipse navigates the fallout from its TGE and the broader challenges of sustaining a blockchain ecosystem.

The significant drop in ES token value underscores the difficulties of establishing a foothold in a volatile market.

However, Eclipse’s leadership remains optimistic about its future.

With $50 million in funding secured, the company is seemingly positioned to support its new direction and pursue its vision of a consumer-driven blockchain ecosystem.

Under Huang’s leadership, Eclipse is poised to explore opportunities that could potentially redefine its role in the blockchain space.

The focus on user-facing applications signals a strategic bet on creating accessible, practical solutions that resonate with real-world users.

As the company hints at further details about its upcoming “breakout application,” the industry could be watching to see if Eclipse can deliver on its goal to bridge the gap between infrastructure and end-user adoption.

For now, Eclipse Labs is embracing a leaner, more focused approach, aiming to hopefully turn market challenges into opportunities for business development and growth.