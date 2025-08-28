Supercede and Insurtech CyberCube to Enable Cyber Reinsurance Placements

CyberCube, the firm focused on cyber risk analytics, and Supercede, the global reinsurance technology platform, have announced a partnership that will make cyber reinsurance placements faster, cleaner, and easier to model.

The integration enables brokers and carriers to “push high-quality, structured submission data directly from Supercede into CyberCube’s analytics platform – cutting out manual formatting and streamlining the path from submission to insight.”

Instead of wrangling spreadsheets or reformatting files, joint clients “can now transfer CyberCube-compatible portfolio data with just a few clicks.”

This should lead to “fewer delays, and better-informed decisions.”

The integrated solution gives cyber brokers, carriers, and reinsurers “a more automated, end-to-end process for analysing cyber portfolios.”

Carriers can choose to electronically “share portfolios with brokers or markets involved in the placement, providing a single source of truth for every stakeholder.”

The joint solution is available immediately.

Both companies are committed to “building on this foundation with additional capabilities based on client feedback.”

This partnership marks a continued “expansion of CyberCube’s Strategic Tech Ecosystem – integrating with innovative platforms like Supercede to embed its analytics directly into the workflows where cyber reinsurance decisions are made.”

As covered, CyberCube is the provider of “software-as-a-service cyber risk analytics to quantify cyber risk in financial terms.”

Driven by data and informed by insight, they have ”harnessed the power of artificial intelligence to supplement our multi-disciplinary team.”

Their clients rely on their solutions to “make informed decisions about managing and transferring cyber risks.”

They aim to unpack complex cyber threats into “clear, actionable strategies, translating cyber risk into financial impact on businesses, markets, and society as a whole.”

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 “within Symantec and now operates as a standalone company.”

Their models are built on an “ecosystem of data and validated by extensive model calibration, internally and externally.”

CyberCube is the firm focused on “cyber risk quantification for the insurance industry, serving over 100 insurance institutions globally.”

The company’s investors “include Forgepoint Capital, HSCM Bermuda and Morgan Stanley Tactical Value.”

As mentioned in the announcement, Supercede is a global reinsurance technology platform, “empowering reinsurance brokers and underwriters with tools to digitise and streamline placement processes.”

By simplifying data collection, submission management, and deal execution, Supercede reduces “inefficiencies and unlocks market value across the reinsurance value chain.”