Digital Assets Infrastructure Firm Quadra Introduces Coinmatch in Partnership with Copper

Quadra, a digital asset infrastructure firm focused on execution and post-trade solutions and Copper, a key player in digital asset custody, collateral management, and prime services announce the launch of Coinmatch — a multi-dealer RFQ platform for OTC trading with “integrated institution-grade collateral and settlement infrastructure.”

The Coinmatch platform, powered by Copper, is now “live and onboarding institutional clients.”

Coinmatch supports both options and futures and “streamlines execution and post-trade workflows.”

Built to work with the dealer community, Coinmatch operates as a “neutral” infrastructure —”autonomously helping reduce manual touchpoints with integrated collateral management and settlement via Copper’s infrastructure.”

By aligning the needs of both sides, Coinmatch aims to “create a more eﬃcient, transparent, and scalable market environment.”

As part of its launch, Coinmatch is pleased to “have STS Digital, a institutional digital asset trading firm specialising in OTC trading and market making, involved as a leading market maker on the platform.”

Coinmatch is now open for access and “onboarding ahead of the broader rollout.”

As noted in the update, STS Digital, which is “licensed and regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, is a digital asset trading firm specializing in OTC trading and market making for financial institutions and professional clients.”

The firm provides a range of digital asset services, “including market making, custody, spot, structured products and derivatives trading in a wide range of digital assets.”

STS is committed to providing innovative solutions “that enable clients to participate in the growing digital asset market.”

Since being founded in 2018, Copper.co says that it has been “building the standard for institutional digital asset infrastructure with a focus on custody and collateral management.”

Underpinned by digital technology, Copper claims it has built a comprehensive and secure “suite of products and services required to safely custody and trade digital assets.”

At the core of Copper’s infrastructure is ClearLoop, which enables clients to manage collateral and “settle trades across multiple exchanges, while mitigating counterparty risk and increasing capital efficiency.”