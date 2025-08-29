Regtech Prove to Enhance Identity Verification and Digital Onboarding for FNBO

Regtech Prove, the firm focused on digital identity solution, announced its alliance with FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha), one of the country’s largest privately held banks, to enhance customer onboarding.

By leveraging the Prove Pre-Fill identity verification solution, FNBO is enhancing its customer onboarding “process for co-branded cards to a seamless, secure, and digital-first experience.”

This partnership highlights FNBO’s commitment to product development and customer experience and “demonstrates its understanding of the critical role technology plays in today’s competitive banking landscape.”

It also reinforces Prove’s leadership position in “providing modern onboarding solutions for large financial institutions – 19 of the top 20 U.S. banks use Prove solutions – to accelerate growth while reducing risk.”

Financial institutions using the Prove Pre-Fill solution “have seen onboarding speed increase by up to 79%, abandonment drop by 35%, and fraud reduced by more than 75%.”

Prove offers a unique approach to digital identity verification “by focusing on three essential elements: verifying device possession, checking for suspicious activity or reputation flags, and confirming device ownership.”

This method allows Prove to maintain “persistent identity authentication even when users switch devices, eliminating the need for re-enrollment.”

It also authenticates keys without “requiring any user action and safeguards personal information through the use of intelligent signals and advanced cryptographic tools.”

As noted in the update, Prove makes identity work – “verifying real people, businesses and agents in real time without friction or guesswork.”

As covered, Prove helps various sectors including banking, fintech, crypto, gaming, commerce, insurance, and healthcare grow.

Prove’s identity verification and authentication solutions “streamline onboarding, prevent fraud, and deliver seamless customer experiences across channels.”

‍As mentioned in the announcement, FNBO is a “subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI).”

FNNI and its affiliates have over “$32 billion in assets and 4,500 employee associates.”

FNBO claims that it is a key player in the partnership arena, “with partners in a variety of industries including retail, travel, entertainment, automotive, oil, nonprofits.”

FNBO specializes in providing “payment solutions with personalized service to help its customers achieve their goals.”

Founded in 1857, FNBO says that it has maintained its ongoing commitment to “helping build strong communities.”