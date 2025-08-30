70% of APAC Firms Expect Agentic AI to Disrupt Business Models – Report

About 70% of organisations in the Asia Pacific expect agentic artificial intelligence (AI) to significantly disrupt their business models within the next 18 months, with the banking sector likely to see the largest impact, Moneythor said.

Vivek Seetharaman, Chief Product Officer at Moneythor, a provider of personalization technology for banks, said the impact of agentic AI on productivity and efficiency in banking could exceed expectations over the next three to five years.

Seetharaman said the technology could support the concept of “deep banking,” referring to personalised services that anticipate customer requirements and extend beyond traditional banking activities.

He added that risks were also considerable, citing issues such as misclassified data and heightened security risks from autonomous interactions with multiple systems.

“Agents that learn from inaccurate or incomplete data risk compounding their errors, and the consequences for a bank and its customers are evident,” Seetharaman said.

Unlike rule-based personalization systems, agentic AI can adapt while in use, which Seetharaman described as challenging to implement.

He highlighted three principles for safe deployment: establishing language guardrails applicable across large language models, creating documented governance for data use in each jurisdiction, and incorporating human judgment at regular intervals.

Moneythor counts Standard Chartered, DBS, Trust Bank, and RHB Bank among its Southeast Asian clients.

The Singapore-headquartered firm also has offices in Paris, Dubai, Sydney, Miami, Riyadh, and Tokyo. The company said its solutions have been deployed by large banks including ANZ and NAB, as well as digital banks such as Orange Bank and Booster.