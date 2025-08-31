Bank Nizwa Launches Electronic Mandate for Direct Debit in Oman

Bank Nizwa, Oman’s largest Islamic lender, has launched an electronic mandate (E-mandate) service for direct debit payments as part of its push to expand digital banking solutions, the bank said on Sunday.

The service, which complies with the Central Bank of Oman’s regulatory framework, is designed to streamline recurring transactions for both corporate and retail customers.

It allows payments such as utility bills, rent, subscriptions and monthly transfers to be automated, reducing paperwork and improving cash flow management, per the announcement.

Customers can set up, modify or cancel mandates electronically, and schedule payments at different intervals through the bank’s digital platforms.

The offering aims to cut operational costs, limit the use of cheques, and shorten processing times while lowering risks and errors.

For corporate clients, the service enables automation of payroll disbursements, subscription fees and other routine expenses.

The bank said the platform provides a secure approval process for creating and managing mandates, supporting efficiency in financial management.

“The E-mandate service for direct debit reflects our ongoing commitment to driving digital innovation in the Islamic banking sector and providing flexible, secure financial solutions that meet our customers’ expectations,” said Mohammed Iqbal Al Balushi, assistant general manager of operations at Bank Nizwa.

He added that the launch responds to rising demand for automated payments in Oman’s banking sector as the country accelerates its digital transformation agenda.

Bank Nizwa, which has positioned itself as a pioneer in Sharia-compliant banking in the Sultanate, said the initiative is part of its broader efforts to promote a sustainable and resilient digital economy.

The lender continues to roll out new digital products aimed at boosting convenience and strengthening its role in the transformation of Islamic financial services in Oman.