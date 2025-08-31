US Seizes Domains Tied to Counterfeit ID Marketplace VerifTools

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico said it had seized two marketplace domains and a blog operated by VerifTools, an online platform accused of producing and selling fraudulent identification documents to cybercriminals worldwide.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) began probing the case in August 2022 after uncovering a conspiracy to use stolen identity information to access cryptocurrency accounts.

Investigators found that VerifTools sold counterfeit driver’s licenses, passports, and other identification documents for all 50 U.S. states and multiple foreign countries, charging as little as $9 in cryptocurrency.

As part of the probe, FBI agents used the VerifTools platform to purchase counterfeit New Mexico driver’s licenses with digital currency.

Authorities said they had identified about $6.4 million in illicit proceeds linked to the marketplace.

“The internet is not a refuge for criminals. If you build or sell tools that let offenders impersonate victims, you are part of the crime,” Acting U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison said in a statement. “We will use every lawful tool to disrupt your business, take the profit out of it, and bring you to justice.”

Philip Russell, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Albuquerque Division, said the removal of VerifTools was “a major step in protecting the public from fraud and identity theft crime,” adding that investigators would continue to dismantle online platforms that support criminal activity.

The Justice Department said the investigation involved cooperation with prosecutors and investigators in multiple jurisdictions, including the Eastern District of Virginia, the Dutch National Police, and the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service.

The Department’s Office of International Affairs also contributed to the effort.

No arrests or indictments were announced in connection with the seizures. Authorities did not disclose the names of the individuals believed to be behind VerifTools, or whether further enforcement actions are planned.