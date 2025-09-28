Kraken Expands Access across Latin America, Introduces Local Funding in Argentina, Mexico

Deepening investment in Latin America, Kraken are rolling out local currency funding in Argentina and Mexico, two of the region’s most active crypto markets.

This expansion reflects their “ongoing commitment to building trusted, compliant and localized infrastructure to support crypto adoption across the globe.”

With these new integrations, clients in both countries “can now deposit their local currencies — ARS and MXN — through domestic payment methods, giving them faster, simpler access to Kraken’s full suite of crypto services.”

Further, within Argentina, Kraken is now officially “registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) with Argentina’s Comisión Nacional de Valores (CNV), enabling it to operate in full compliance with local regulations.”

By enabling local rails, Kraken eliminates one of the most “persistent friction points” for crypto users across LATAM:

The challenge of converting local currency “into digital assets efficiently and securely.”

Deposits made via these new payment methods “are automatically converted to USD at competitive and transparent FX rates, reducing the need for international wires or third-party apps.”

This upgrade gives clients in each country “a seamless, end-to-end experience — one built on speed, security and trust.”

Mark Greenberg, Global Head of Consumer at Kraken:

“Argentina and Mexico are among the most active and resilient crypto communities in the world. With local rails and regulatory clarity in place, Kraken is uniquely positioned to help clients in both countries access the global crypto economy with the trust, security and ease they deserve.”

Each of these markets highlights a different dimension of crypto’s growing importance in the region:

Argentina: With inflation rates exceeding 200% in 2023, crypto — particularly stablecoins — has become a crucial tool for Argentines to save and send money.

Mexico: A regional powerhouse for crypto activity, Mexico is at the forefront of blockchain innovation, dollar-denominated demand and retail adoption.

Together, these markets “represent millions of current and future crypto clients who need localized tools to fully participate in the ecosystem.”

Clients in Argentina and Mexico now benefit from:

Local currency funding through trusted domestic payment rails

Automatic USD conversion at competitive, transparent rates

Access to 350+ digital assets

Security and global liquidity

24/7 multilingual support

This expansion is a reflection of their broader strategy in the region:

To combine global infrastructure with local relevance, “giving clients the confidence and tools to navigate the crypto economy effectively, wherever they are.”

With these launches, Kraken is positioning itself “for long-term impact in Latin America.”

The activation of local payment rails — and the “regulatory clarity provided by Argentina’s CNV VASP registration — are not just product upgrades.”

They’re strategic milestones that reinforce Kraken’s commitment “to financial inclusion, responsible innovation, and client empowerment in one of the most promising regions in crypto.”

Kraken will continue to scale its presence across Latin America “with the same values that have guided the platform since 2011: Security, transparency and trust.”