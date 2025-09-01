Regtech SlowMist to Enhance Blockchain Security with Crypto Industry Partnerships and Digital Tools

Blockchain security firm SlowMist, established during the extended crypto bear market of 2018, continues to focus on setting standards in safeguarding the Web3 ecosystem.

Through various partnerships, proper threat detection, as well as more comprehensive compliance initiatives, SlowMist is focused on addressing the challenges of crypto-related crime.

Recently, a series developments have underscored SlowMist’s role in advancing blockchain security: its partnership with Sinohope, the identification of the Clickfix phishing attack, the launch of the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Council (DAAMC), and the release of its Crypto Asset Tracing resource.

On August 27, 2025, SlowMist announced a strategic partnership with Sinohope, Hong Kong’s private banking-grade digital asset custodian listed on the stock exchange.

This collaboration, formalized at the Hong Kong Blockchain Summit, aims to establish a benchmark for institutional-grade digital asset security.

By combining SlowMist’s expertise in security audits, threat intelligence, and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions with Sinohope’s concierge-style cryptocurrency custody services, the partnership seeks to enhance the safety of digital asset ecosystems.

The agreement, signed by SlowMist’s Chief Information Security Officer Zhang Lianfeng and Sinohope’s CEO Weng Xiaoqi, focuses on security technologies, AML compliance, and industry-standard development.

This alliance strengthens Hong Kong’s position as a global hub for digital finance, providing high-net-worth clients and institutions with robust, compliant solutions for trading, investment, custody, and inheritance.

In another significant development, SlowMist’s MistEye security monitoring system recently detected a sophisticated Clickfix phishing attack.

This scam exploits bot verification features to deceive users into executing malicious commands, leading to malware downloads.

When users interact with a fake verification checkbox, the phishing site covertly copies harmful code to their clipboard, prompting them to trigger malware execution. S

lowMist’s analysis revealed the technical mechanics of this attack, including the use of the Clipboard API to silently deploy malicious commands.

The firm advises users to verify commands in isolated environments and remain vigilant against unfamiliar prompts, reinforcing the importance of proactive cybersecurity in the Web3 space.

This discovery underscores SlowMist’s role as a frontrunner in identifying and mitigating emerging threats.

Solidifying its commitment to compliance, SlowMist joined forces with HashKey Group, RD InnoTech Limited, and Beosin to launch the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Council (DAAMC).

Supported by the Hong Kong Virtual Assets Industry Association (HKVAIA), DAAMC aims to enhance stablecoin compliance and financial integrity.

The council aligns with Hong Kong’s Digital Asset Policy Statement 2.0 and the Stablecoins Ordinance, fostering collaboration between industry stakeholders to balance regulatory requirements with innovation.

DAAMC plans to release AML technical reports and host seminars to promote stablecoin adoption by regulated institutions.

SlowMist’s involvement highlights its expertise in AML solutions and blockchain analytics, positioning it as a key player in shaping a compliant digital finance ecosystem.

Complementing these efforts, SlowMist released its Crypto Asset Tracing update on August 15, 2025, a resource focused on on-chain fund tracking.

The resource, available on GitHub, details technical models, ecosystem characteristics, and tracing methodologies for major blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

It emphasizes the role of tools like MistTrack, SlowMist’s AML and transaction monitoring platform, which supports 18 public chains and maintains a robust risk intelligence database.

With crypto-related crimes causing $4.386 billion in losses from 531 incidents in 2024 and early 2025, the resources aims to equip users with critical tools to combat scams, phishing, and asset theft.

SlowMist’s data-driven approach enhances law enforcement efforts and promotes safer blockchain interactions.

SlowMist’s initiatives demonstrate its role in blockchain security.

By forging alliances, uncovering various threats, enabling adequate compliance via DAAMC, and providing useful resources, SlowMist is aiming to protect the Web3 ecosystem against risks.