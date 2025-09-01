Crypto Exchange OrangeX Raises $20m in Series B Funding

OrangeX, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has completed a $20 million Series B funding round led by Kryptos, with participation from SCI Ventures and other investors, the company said.

The fundraising follows a $10 million Series A round in September 2023, also led by Kryptos with backing from NGC Capital, Phase Capital, and SCI Ventures.

OrangeX said the new capital will be used to strengthen core infrastructure and support the platform’s expansion in international markets.

OrangeX, which was established in 2021, provides derivatives trading, spot trading, one-click copy trading, and fiat on-ramps for digital asset purchases.

The exchange said it manages more than $66 million in core cryptocurrency holdings and maintains total platform liquidity of more than $200 million.

Data from SimilarWeb showed the exchange recorded 6 million monthly visits in the first half of 2025. OrangeX has also moved up to the 35th position globally in derivatives trading volume, reflecting higher activity on the platform.

OrangeX said it continues to implement measures to align with global regulatory frameworks. It has rolled out a publicly verifiable Proof of Reserves system to confirm 100% asset backing.

The company holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license in the Czech Republic, is registered as a Money Services Business with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), and is registered for digital asset trading in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The company is in the process of reapplying for regulatory approval in the Czech Republic following recent changes to the licensing framework.

The exchange enforces know-your-customer and anti-money laundering policies and works with compliance service providers including LexisNexis Risk Solutions, SlowMist, and CipherOwl.

OrangeX has also integrated Travel Rule APIs to meet requirements under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation and Financial Action Task Force guidelines.

The company said these measures are part of its plan to expand while meeting the standards of multiple jurisdictions.