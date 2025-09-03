China VC Funding Value Down by Nearly 40% YoY During Jan – July 2025, Report Reveals

The venture capital funding landscape in China has shown signs of contraction in 2025, “reflecting broader global trend and challenges specific to the domestic market.”

According to recent data, the total VC deal volume in China “has decreased marginally by around 1% during January-July 2025 compared to the same period in the previous year, while the corresponding deal value has seen a significant year-on-year decline of around 38%,” according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments:

“The downturn indicates a shift in investor sentiment and market dynamics. The decline in deal value is particularly noteworthy, as it suggests a cautious approach from investors amid economic uncertainties and regulatory challenges that have characterized the Chinese market. Investors seem to be increasingly looking for stability and clarity in regulatory frameworks, which have been under scrutiny in recent years. This has led to a more selective investment approach, with a focus on start-ups that promise resilience and growth potential.”

Nevertheless, the decline in VC funding is not solely “a reflection of the Chinese market, it is also influenced by global economic conditions.”

The contraction in VC funding in China is “indicative of a broader trend where investors are recalibrating their strategies in response to macroeconomic factors.”

The decline in China mirrors similar trend “seen in some other key markets.”

For instance, the UK has also seen a “decline in both deal volume and value, with reductions of around 14% and 11%, respectively.”

Meanwhile, the US continues to “dominate the VC funding landscape, although it too has experienced a slight decrease in deal volume.”

Bose concludes:

“It is also noteworthy that, despite the downturn, China remains a key player in the global VC arena, standing just next to the US in terms of both deal volume and value. An analysis of GlobalData’s Deals Database revealed that China accounted for about 17% of the total number of VC deals announced globally during January-July 2025, while its share of the global value stood at around 7%.”

