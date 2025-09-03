Chime Enterprise Adds Ubiquity as Employer Partner, Providing Employees Chime’s Financial Wellness Suite

Chime Enterprise, the enterprise division of financial technology company Chime (NASDAQ: CHYM), announced that Ubiquity, a customer experience management and business process outsourcing (BPO) provider, has signed on as its newest employer partner.

Through the partnership, Ubiquity employees now have access to the full range of Chime’s financial tools through its financial wellness suite, Chime Workplace, “including earned wage access so employees can access their pay anytime, a high yield savings account with an APY that is 9x the national average, credit building through Chime’s secured credit card.”

Chime Workplace integrates seamlessly into a workplace’s benefits while also providing real-time, “actionable insights on employee financial health through the employer portal.”

Ubiquity employees who use Chime Workplace join the 8.7 million active members “that already rely on Chime, with 97% saying Chime has helped them make financial progress.”

In Chime, Ubiquity found a financial wellness partner “with an offering that was easy to use, comprehensive, and fee free.”

The rollout built on notable brand familiarity “by Ubiquity employees, many of whom were already Chime members, creating a strong foundation for the launch.”

Early feedback and engagement from employees has been “positive, reinforcing the appetite for comprehensive financial tools through the workplace.”

Jason Lee, Chief of Chime Enterprise, Chime, has shared:

“Large employers are rethinking how they can support employee financial well-being, and many are moving beyond one-off solutions in favor of a more comprehensive approach. With partners like Ubiquity, we’re seeing growing demand for no-cost, high-impact tools that meet employees where they are and evolve with their financial needs.”

Tanya Clark, EVP, People, Ubiquity has claimed: