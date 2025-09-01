Employees Value Remote or Hybrid Work Options Offered By SMBs, Reflecting Lasting Impact from COVID-Era Shift : Research

The workplace landscape in 2024 continues to evolve, shaped by technological advancements, shifting employee expectations, and economic pressures.

TriNet’s State of the Workplace report, a detailed analysis of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the U.S., provides a roadmap for navigating these changes.

Drawing from surveys, economic data, and industry trends, the report highlights key challenges and opportunities for employers and employees.

One of the report’s central themes is the ongoing transformation of employee expectations.

The modern workforce prioritizes flexibility, work-life balance, and meaningful engagement over traditional incentives.

According to the research report, 68% of employees value remote or hybrid work options, reflecting a lasting impact from the pandemic-era shift to flexible arrangements.

SMBs, which often compete with larger firms for talent, are increasingly adopting these models to attract and retain skilled workers.

However, the report notes a challenge: while 73% of SMB owners recognize the importance of flexibility, only 52% have formalized policies to support it.

This gap suggests a need for clearer strategies to align with employee demands.

The report also underscores the growing emphasis on mental health and well-being.

Employees are seeking employers who offer wellness programs, including mental health resources and stress management support (as well as other financial wellbeing services).

TriNet’s data shows that 61% of SMBs have introduced wellness initiatives, but many lack comprehensive programs, risking employee dissatisfaction.

For SMBs, investing in these areas is not just a perk—it’s a competitive necessity to reduce turnover and boost productivity.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion remain critical priorities in 2024, with the report highlighting both progress and challenges.

Approximately 54% of SMBs surveyed have implemented DEI programs, up from 42% in 2020, reflecting a commitment to fostering inclusive workplaces.

However, the report cautions that superficial efforts—such as one-off training sessions—fall short of creating meaningful change.

Employees are demanding accountability, with 66% expecting transparent metrics on diversity hiring and promotions.

The report also notes disparities in DEI adoption based on company size. Larger SMBs (100–500 employees) are more likely to have structured DEI initiatives than smaller firms (under 50 employees), which often cite resource constraints.

TriNet recommends that smaller businesses leverage cost-effective tools, such as partnerships with diverse talent networks or mentorship programs, to build inclusive cultures without straining budgets.

Technology continues to reshape the workplace, with automation and artificial intelligence (AI) playing pivotal roles.

The report finds that 47% of SMBs have adopted AI tools to streamline operations, from recruitment to payroll management.

These technologies enable businesses to scale efficiently while reducing administrative burdens.

However, the report warns of a skills gap: only 39% of employees feel adequately trained to use emerging technologies.

This disconnect highlights the need for upskilling programs to ensure workers can adapt to tech-driven workflows.

Cybersecurity also emerges as a pressing concern, with 59% of SMBs reporting increased cyber threats in 2024.

The shift to remote work and cloud-based systems has heightened vulnerabilities, prompting businesses to invest in secure infrastructure.

TriNet advises SMBs to prioritize employee training on cybersecurity best practices to mitigate risks.

Economic uncertainty remains a significant hurdle for SMBs.

The report cites rising operational costs, with 64% of business leaders identifying inflation as a top concern.

To navigate this, many are turning to outsourcing solutions, such as HR and compliance services, to manage costs without sacrificing quality.

TriNet’s data shows that 45% of SMBs using outsourced HR services report improved efficiency and compliance.

Regulatory changes also loom large, with evolving labor laws and tax policies creating complexity.

The report emphasizes the importance of staying informed, as 52% of SMBs faced penalties due to non-compliance in 2023.

Partnering with professional employer organizations (PEOs) like TriNet can potentially help businesses navigate these challenges while focusing on growth.

The State of the Workplace 2024 report concludes with actionable strategies for SMBs to survive and excel in an uncertain environment.

Prioritizing employee well-being (like with various EWA solutions), embracing technology, and fostering inclusive cultures are critical to staying competitive.

The report advocates for a proactive approach: regular employee feedback, investment in training, and strategic partnerships can help businesses adapt to change while meeting workforce expectations.

To recap, TriNet’s report paints a somewhat nuanced picture of the 2024 workplace, balancing opportunity with growing complexity.

By addressing employee needs, leveraging technology, and navigating economic and regulatory challenges, SMBs can build resilient, future-ready organizations.

As the workplace continues to evolve, those who prioritize adaptability and empathy will most likely be amongst the ones leading the way.