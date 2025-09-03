Bank of England and Accenture Announce Renewal of Real-Time Gross Settlement Service

The Bank of England and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) have completed the transformation of the Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) service, a significant component of the UK’s financial infrastructure, enhancing its resilience, access, functionality, and delivering new foundations for tech advancements.

With the goal of developing a modern, wholesale payments infrastructure in the UK, the Bank of England partnered with Accenture to rebuild the digital core of the RTGS service—a system “that underpins financial stability by securely settling payments between financial institutions instantly and supporting an average of £800 billion worth of transactions every day.”

As part of the program, Accenture delivered a “core ledger and settlement engine built on cloud-native modern architecture underpinned by end-to-end automation to improve interoperability, speed, and scalability.”

The system ensures smooth processing of “important payments between institutions.”

The renewed RTGS core platform went “live on 28 April 2025, and in three months since launch, it has successfully processed over 9.4 million transactions valued at £35.2 trillion – with the highest single day processing 295,000 transactions.”

With faster onboarding features and external APIs to “access data more easily, it can accommodate more participants than before, allowing for broader access to more financial entities and a more diverse ecosystem.”

As part of the transformation, Accenture also delivered “a range of enabling components of the new system, including enhanced automation that runs more than 40,000 tests daily.”

The platform, built to high technology specification, “includes zero data loss recovery and “failover” features, that can quickly switch critical operations over to a temporary backup system should any issues arise.”

Accenture also helped to deploy monitoring tools “for visibility into daily operations and worked with the Bank of England to enhance knowledge and expertise, implementing Agile practices at scale, sustaining the project’s long-term value.”

The Bank of England appointed Accenture as “the delivery partner of the RTGS renewal program in 2020.”

