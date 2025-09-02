Regtech SlowMist’s MistTrack Solution Acknowledged in Hong Kong Cyberport’s Blockchain Initiative

Blockchain security firm SlowMist has announced that its proprietary anti-money laundering (AML) tracking system, MistTrack, has been selected for the Hong Kong Cyberport Blockchain & Digital Asset Pilot Subsidy Scheme.

This acknowledgement underscores MistTrack’s approach and practical value in combating financial crime within the rapidly evolving world of blockchain and digital assets.

After a rigorous evaluation process by Cyberport’s vetting team and advisory panel, MistTrack stood out as a solution, earning a spot in this forward-thinking initiative aimed at fostering blockchain and Web3 advancements.

The Hong Kong Cyberport Blockchain & Digital Asset Pilot Subsidy Scheme is designed to accelerate the development and real-world testing of high-impact blockchain and Web3 applications.

By supporting projects like MistTrack, Cyberport aims to cultivate flagship use cases that drive the adoption of emerging technologies across industries in Hong Kong.

The program reflects the region’s commitment to becoming a global hub for fintech innovation, particularly in the blockchain and digital asset space.

For SlowMist, this selection not only validates MistTrack’s technical prowess but also highlights its potential to shape the future of secure and compliant blockchain ecosystems.

MistTrack, launched by SlowMist in 2022, has quickly become a cornerstone in the fight against cryptocurrency-related financial crimes.

The platform leverages advanced on-chain analytics to track illicit funds, offering critical tools for financial institutions, cryptocurrency exchanges, Web3 projects, investors, and compliance teams.

With features like wallet risk scoring, transaction analysis, fund traceability, and address monitoring, MistTrack provides a solution for identifying and mitigating risks associated with money laundering, fraud, and other illicit activities.

Its ability to label over 300 million wallet addresses and monitor transactions across 17 major blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, has made it an indispensable tool for global compliance efforts.

The platform’s impact is evident in its growing user base and real-world results.

MistTrack boasts over 100,000 users, with tens of thousands of paying customers, reflecting its widespread adoption in the blockchain security sector.

In the second quarter of 2025 alone, MistTrack facilitated the freezing or recovery of approximately $11.95 million across 11 theft cases, demonstrating its effectiveness in addressing cybercrime.

Its investigative capabilities have also earned international recognition, with reports generated by MistTrack cited by esteemed organizations such as the United Nations Security Council, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

These accolades highlight MistTrack’s role in fostering global collaboration to enhance AML and compliance standards.

SlowMist’s inclusion in the Cyberport program is a testament to its decade-long expertise in network security and its commitment to advancing blockchain safety.

Founded in 2018, SlowMist has worked with major players in the crypto industry, including HashKey Exchange, Binance, and Crypto.com, providing services like security audits, threat intelligence, and AML solutions.

The selection of MistTrack for the subsidy scheme is a nod to SlowMist’s ongoing efforts to innovate and collaborate with ecosystem partners to deliver smarter, more efficient tools for combating financial crime.

Looking ahead, SlowMist plans to leverage the support from Cyberport to enhance MistTrack’s capabilities.

Planned upgrades include improved tracking efficiency, enhanced compliance analysis, and a more seamless user experience, all of which will empower institutions and individuals to navigate the complexities of on-chain risks.

By continuing to refine MistTrack, SlowMist aims to bolster confidence in the blockchain and digital assets industry, hopefully ensuring sustainable growth and security.

This recognition from Cyberport marks a pivotal moment for SlowMist and MistTrack, reinforcing their role in blockchain security.

As Hong Kong solidifies its position as a fintech hub, MistTrack’s inclusion in this initiative signals a seemingly promising future for secure, compliant blockchain solutions.